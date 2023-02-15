1923 — 100 years ago
Geo. R. Wilbur, state commander of the American Legion, who has sponsored the Anti-Alien bill to the state legislature, received a message on Wednesday evening that the bill had passed the senate with a practically unanimous vote. This bill, with aims at exclusion of further Japanese from farmland in the state, was recently passed with but one dissenting vote in the house and will now become law as soon as Gov. Pierce has signed the bill. — Hood River News
Fifty business men and residents gathered at the Legion hall last Friday evening and decided that the improvement of the dock road was necessary and should be done at once. J.P. Tonsfeldt, who has been getting a survey of the road showed that the entire road could be improved with a maximum grade of 11 per cent and made wide enough for two cars. — White Salmon Enterprise
The audit of the city books for the past 18 months was received from Portland this morning by City Recorder D. L. Cates. This report shows the bonded indebtedness of the city to be $452,375.63. The audit was made by Max Cradall, certified public accountant of Portland. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
If you have a sweet tooth to cater to, you must from now on be prepared to pay a little more for the privilege. For the OPA now announces new price ceilings which will lift prices of pies, pastries, doughnuts, sweet yeast-raised goods and all cakes, other than cookies, from 5 to 15 per cent. Bread prices will not be affected, and cookies are excluded specifically but only for such time as it will take to frame a special order concerning them. — Hood River News
Cadet Raymond Karl Schmidt, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Schmidt, Star Route, Husum, is a member of a class of student officers and Aviation cadets to be graduated soon from the Air Force Advanced Flying school at Stockton Field, California. The graduates will be commissioned Second Lieutenants in the Air Force reserve and will be given the coveted wings, symbolic of the aeronautical rating of Pilot. — White Salmon Enterprise
Dairymen Extend Service Deadline Five More Days — Dalles dairymen at a meeting of those who remain in business, held late yesterday afternoon, decided to accede to a last-minute request of the Chamber of Commerce and local health authorities, and continue delivering milk for five more days. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Crag Rats take to the hills this weekend for their annual winter outing, and prospects are that the poorest snow conditions in recent memory will wait them. Usually there is 8 to 10 feet of snow awaiting the group at the Cloudcap area on Mt. Hood. This year the slopes, in open places, have been bare. The outing starts Thursday. — Hood River News
Mrs. Jean Roberston, R.N., of The Dalles, is now giving county nursing service five days a week, nine months of the year, and covers the area from Lyle to Goldendale. Mrs. Roberson was previously employed at The Dalles General Hospital. She is a graduate of Emanuel Hospital, Portland. — White Salmon Enterprise
The neighborly “number, please” familiar to Dufur’s telephone users for the last 20 years will be heard for the last time Saturday. At noon that day, North-State Telephone Co. will switch over to a new dial system. Coming to an end with this inevitable modernization will the services of Mrs. Ella Frazer, whose faithful work will be recognized at a community party in her honor Thursday evening in the Dufur school gym. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A chorus of protest echoed through the Columbia River Gorge as U.S. Sen. Robert Packwood staged a hearing in Hood River Thursday on tourism potential in the Columbia River Gorge. Pickets from Skamania County posted themselves at the Hood River Inn hearing site long before the hearing was to convene at 9:30 a.m. They were protesting any attempts to establish National Recreational Area status in the Columbia River Gorge. — Hood River News
If funding is approved as anticipated, work will begin this summer to construct a new bridge on State Route 14 over the Wind River, located just west of Home Valley. Skamania County Commissioner Ed Callahan has been trying to get something done about the “dangerous” section of the highway since he took office four years ago. — White Salmon Enterprise
More study on the reorganization of school Districts 9 and 12 was authorized by the Wasco County Education Service District directors on Wednesday. The citizens advisory committee had voted 7-6 to continue. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The Port of Hood River is fed up with kiteboarding violations that have turned into an annual public safety problem. Just last week, the airborne devices were used for “street kiting” in two off-limit areas, the parking lot of the Event Site and Lot 6, a vacant parcel on the waterfront. Dave Harlan, port executive director, intends to discuss a temporary ban on the sport with the Port Commission at its next meeting on March 4. — Hood River News
The White Salmon City Council will be considered a resolution voicing formal opposition against the war in Iraq at its Wednesday, Feb. 19 meeting. Council member Tim Stone has sponsored a resolution that calls for the city to go on record as opposed to a unilateral war with the middle eastern country. — White Salmon Enterprise
Congress approved the 2003 Omnibus Appropriations Act on Thursday night; it included funding for several key projects in the Columbia Gorge, according to Oregon Senators Gordon Smith and Ron Wyden. Projects included the Union Street construction project and the Quality Life telecommunications network, both in The Dalles. — The Dalles Chronicle
