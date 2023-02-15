Calton Light

This undated photograph is a 1969 photographic copy of a print. A note on the print reads, “Calton Light.” The image shows threshing and sacking crews photographed with a panoramic camera during a rest break. In the foreground, a pile of wheat chaff is seen at the left, created by chaff blown from the spout of a threshing machine. A shade tent on the side of the threshing machine gives cover to those filling and sewing sacks of grain as it comes out of the thresher. A man can be scene half way up a tripod shape with a pulley — lines run from the pulley to a team of horses. The tripod is centered above the portion of the threshing machine where the cut grain is loaded onto the machine. Filled sacks of wheat and a pile of empty sacks can be seen. Wide belts between the thresher and a steam engine power the threshing machine. The far right of the original photograph is damaged, but appear to show freight wagons loaded with bags of wheat, two women next to a cook shack and a rider. On the slope behind, two small combines are visible among the many wagons used in conjunction with combines to gather and haul the wheat to the thresher.

1923 — 100 years ago

Geo. R. Wilbur, state commander of the American Legion, who has sponsored the Anti-Alien bill to the state legislature, received a message on Wednesday evening that the bill had passed the senate with a practically unanimous vote. This bill, with aims at exclusion of further Japanese from farmland in the state, was recently passed with but one dissenting vote in the house and will now become law as soon as Gov. Pierce has signed the bill. — Hood River News

1983 Advertisement

Advertisement from The Dalles Daily Chronicle, 1983.
1983 HR History

PROTESTER — Blanche Barnes of Home Valley, Wash., doesn’t fit the stereotype of the angry picketer. But she was there on the picket line at the Hood River Inn when Sen. Robert Packwood held a hearing on the Columbia River Gorge. Her goal was similar to others in the background. Their signs advocate local control for the gorge and opposed what they feel would be a federal takeover. 
Lyle High School fire 1983

This was the scene at Lyle school today — the major damage from the fire was in the Lyle High School offices, but the building will need major reconstruction to place it into full use. The fire was discovered by a deputy sheriff Wednesday about 10:15 p.m. Firemen were on the scene until about 3 a.m. 