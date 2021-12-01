1921 — 100 years ago
At a meeting held in Portland on Monday, the state highway commission decided not to make any special effort to open the Columbia River Highway, it being recognized that it would be a costly task and that in view of serious storm damage in other sections of the state highways, the expenditure would not be justified at this time, when the emergency found is low. The decision arrived after Engineer Kelly had covered the highway on foot and had stated that, with continuation of the present warm weather, the highway could, within the next few days, be opened with only one week of work. — Hood River News
John Odell, chairman of the local chapter of the American Red Cross, made efforts today to see if the Red Cross might extend any relief to the sufferers in last night’s wreck, but was told that the railroad company was doing all that could be done. Anxious inquires were received at the local telephone office today regarding the fate of Mrs. Sylvan Cohen, who is the wife of a prominent merchant in Pendleton, and who was on No. 17 en route to Portland. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Hood River County now has a chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, Inc., with an active group of officers and members who will, from now on, concentrate on raising funds to take care of local victims of poliomyelitis.
Officers of the new chapter are: Chairman Don Lamson; Vice-chairman W.S. Finney; Treasurer Art. Hansen; Secretary Ercel King. On the executive board are Miss Eva Davis, county nurse, E.L. Morton and J. Dayton McLucas. — Hood River News
The spirit of Christmas is being increasingly manifested in The Dalles today, not only because this happens to be December 1, but for the additional and colorful reason that the business section of the city now is bedecked — This year more than ever before — with a festive dress of cedar boughs and brilliant lights, and that store windows already are crammed to overflowing with gifts for folks, age 1 to 100. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Continuing change of attitude towards Japanese of American ancestry was stressed by Robert Y. Thornton, state attorney general, before more than 300 attending a banquet of the Pacific Northwest Japanese Citizens League in Hood River Sunday. “Many of us were not sure of the allegiance of the American born Japanese at one time. But we have grown to know, admire and respect their outstanding loyalty,” the attorney general declared. — Hood River News
PORTLAND — A new claimant of the oldest newspaper in the Far West was brought to light today by the Oregon Historical Society. The paper, published in 1845 in Oregon City, was the Flumbudgeon Gazette and Bumblebee Budget. It was edited by Charles E. Pickett, 23 at the time, of Oregon City. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Sgt. Charles A. U’Ren marked his 30th anniversary with the Oregon State Police today and said, “They have been 30 years of hard work and pleasure.” Sgt. U’Ren started with the department on Dec. 1, 1931, and has been in The Dalles the entire time, except for three weeks he served in Oregon City as a recruit. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
It will come, like the change from daylight saving time, in the middle of a weekend night. But when United Telephone Co. of the Northwest switches to a new $2.5 million digital switching system in the earliest hour on Saturday, Dec. 5, the impact will be limited to something over 14,000 Mid-Columbia customers of UTNW. Mid-Columbia Service Manager Bob Whittaker said the changeover will mean some immediate and noticeable differences to customers affected and it’s going to take a bit of learning where long distance calls are concerned. There will be no more need to dial a three-digit access code to start a long distance call. — Hood River News
A citizen’s land use group and several ranchers have appealed to the state Land Use Board of appeals a decision by Wasco County to allow a vote on incorporation of a new city on land owned by the followers of Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
High interest rates, few starts and many defaults and extensions on timber sales are causing a depression in the wood industry nationwide, with the Pacific Northwest being hit hardest. Industry figures show that during the week ending Nov. 14, 54% of the western lumber industry’s sawmill employees were unemployed or working curtailed shifts. —White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
The Discovery Center and Museum is now exhibiting two sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt through December. Provided by the NAMES Project, these sections celebrate the lives of people who have died from AIDS-related causes and represent an attempt to end the deadly silence surrounding HIV/AIDS. Now 12 years old, the quilt shows the humanity behind the cruel statistics of AIDS. — Hood River News
The Dalles Municipal Airport will receive $1 million in federal funding to install and instrument landing system to assist pilots landing in poor weather conditions, and the Mid-Columbia Council of Government’s LINK system will receive $105,000 to purchase two new buses for Wasco County transportation, Congressman Greg Walden’s office announced Friday. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Army Corps of Engineers is in talks with the Port Of Klickitat to purchase the old Mount Adams Loggers Association property at Bingen Point to construct an in-lieu fishing spot to meet its legal obligation to set aside a number of sites for tribal fishing. Port of Klickitat Executive Director Dianna Sherwood said a fishing site is incompatible with the port’s master plan. —White Salmon Enterprise
