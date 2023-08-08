Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
Work will start on the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge today, according to Engineer E.M. Chandler. During the past few days considerable quantities of material and a dredge have been brought up from Portland by tugs and are already moored off the bank near the ferry. A number of workmen have been arriving and are now seeking houses in the city. — Hood River News
There has been considerable comment here recently on the fact that few flags have been displayed in the down-town district during the past week, but upon inquiry it was learned today that many of the flags have been so torn by wind and weather they are almost in shreds while, on account of the tremendous demand, it is nearly impossible to purchase a fair-sized flag in the state of Oregon today. — The Dalles Chronicle
F.W. Balsiger returned from Medford, Oregon, a few days ago, where he went to confer with C. E. Barr, coast representative of Dennis, Kimball & Pope, fruit buyers of New York City. Mr. Balsiger will represent that firm in this district, which includes White Salmon, Underwood, Lyle and Hood River.
Mr. Balsiger states that he will secure pears and apples in this section, and that his firm has the reputation of returning more money to the grower last year than any others. — White Salmon Enterprise
1943 — 80 years ago
Exhibits of pioneer Oregon will be displayed in store windows of Hood River for the week of August 14. Hood River’s display is to be correlated with the patriotic program to be sponsored by the country granges at Victory Center on the evening of Saturday, 14. Mrs. Teunis Wyers and Mrs. Martha Ferguson McKeown, who are serving as co-chairman for Hood River, report that local merchants are being most generous in giving space for the display. Pioneer families are hunting through their attics and are finding many articles that will be of interest. — Hood River News
Announcement Saturday that the war production board may allow some distillers of alcohol to divert some of their product for beverage purposes may bring relief to the present asinine method of selling liquor in Oregon. At the present time there is an assumption that a shortage of liquor exists in the country. While present stocks may be diminishing, distillers announced months ago that there was at least a four year supply of liquor in warehouses. — The Dalles Chronicle
An apple and pear packing school will be started August 23, covering 30 hours. It will be held in the evening and is free. It will be limited to 20 trainees. Anyone interested should see Glen Olmsted as soon as possible.
The training will be sufficient to enable the student to work in a packing house. The course is set up to meet government regulations and is similar to programs carried out in the Yakima valley to relieve the labor shortage.
There is no age limits and extra gas rations may be obtained to cover driving to and from the school. Evening school, ten 3–hour sessions. — White Salmon Enterprise
1963 — 60 years ago Halls at Wy’east high school, jammed with foods, handiwork and hobbies, open for the three-day Hood River County Fair at noon Thursday (today). Commercial exhibits again will center in the school gymnasium, as they did last year. On stage during the three days will be 4-H demonstrations. Nearly every room in the school will have something to offer those who turn out. — Hood River News
WASHINGTON (UPI) — A Federal Power Commission examiner Thursday filed an initial decision recommending against a proposal by Public Utility District No. 1 of Skamania County, Wash., to build a hydroelectric project on the Little White Salmon River and Rock Creek. ... The district plans to build the $11.9 million, 30,600-kilowatt project in a national forest in Skamania County. — The Dalles Chronicle
When Brunswich Advisory Star Joe Joseph appears August 10 in a special exhibition at Salmon Bowl, local bowlers will have the opportunity to see one of the game’s most polished performers in action. Joseph, a member of Bowling Magazine 1961 All-America Team and two bowlers Journal honor squads, is a prime example of how a smooth bowling delivery will produce championship scores. — White Salmon Enterprise
1983 — 40 years ago
Hospice is a concept developed to help the terminally ill and their families come to terms with dying and death by providing support and services during the last stages of life. Serving the Mid-Columbia area with hospice care is Mid-Columbia Hospice. MCH is a team of professionals and trained volunteers working with the terminally ill in Hood River, White Salmon and The Dalles make the last stages of their lives full. — Hood River News
California men accused of extortion by writing threats against Ma Anand Sheela, president of the Rajneesh Commune, were arraigned in district court Tuesday morning and had attorneys named to represent them. ... Capers and Alexander were arrested Saturday morning by deputies and representatives of the Rajneeshpuram peace force after what the Rajneesh officials reported was a pre-arranged meeting at the ranch. — The Dalles Chronicle
And they’re off! Or so it seemed until a large number of youngsters tried to finish what they set out to accomplish — capturing a greased pig amidst cow pies. The event was one of many farm games held Saturday on the west side of the Trout Lake School during the annual Trout Lake Community Fair. Other events included a cow pie toss, lady’s cow milking and youngsters lariat toss. — White Salmon Enterprise
2003 — 20 years ago
The soon-to-be Columbia Center for the Arts is throwing a party called Art & Soul at its future home at Third and Cascade streets in Hood River. “The event is to kick off our fundraising campaign and introduce the community to the building, and what is going to happen in the building, which is art, theater and the educational arts,” said Judie Hanel, chair of the center. — Hood River News
A group of young dancers from The Dalles stole the show at a national competition in Seaside this weekend. The squad, representing The Dalles Dance Club studio, took first place overall at the Dance Magic nationals, beating out more than 400 other participants from Oregon, Washington, Colorado and even Canada. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Klickitat County Planning Department is considering a zone change request for the rezoning of 13.16 acres from “resource lands/ rural center” to “rural residential/rural center.”
The proposal includes a five-lot preliminary plat known as Devito Acres. The property is at Sprinle Lane in the BZ Corner vicinity. The applicants on the proposal are Lori Clark and Rick Graves.
The county has determined that the proposal “does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.” — White Salmon Enterprise
Global Headlines
1923
Corpse Found In Steamer’s Icebox
Britain Considers Reply To France: League Of Nations Discussed As Possible Arbiter In Ruhr
Demonstrations To Be Held In Germany
1943
Goering Reported Entrusted With Military Powers
Invasion Forces Capture More Towns En Route
U.S. Navy Task Force Sinks Four Japanese Warships in Vella Gulf
Giant Liner Being Refloated
1963
Infant Kennedy Is Dead
Scotland Yard Presses Search
US Strafes, Killing One
1983
U.S. men, arms land in Honduras
Libyan troops take oasis town in Chad
Blood donor link adds to every-growing AIDS scare
2003
U.S studying al-Quaida links
More attacks on troops in Iraq
Lawyers will plea for bomber
Trinidad fisherman rescued
