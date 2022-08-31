1922 — 100 years ago
Local Schools Open Tuesday, September 5 — Next Saturday morning at eleven o’clock, Superintendent A.M. Cannon will meet his teaching staff in the high school building and give the preliminary plans for the next year’s work. Many new faces will appear in the faculty, teachers of experience and personality to replace those gone elsewhere. — Hood River News
Emphatic denial that fruit shipments over the Union Pacific system are being delayed by strike conditions, is contained in a letter from H. E. Lounsbury of the O.-W. R.& N. freight department, which was received today by C. R. Marshall, local agent for the railroad company. Lounsbury takes exception to an article from The Dalles which was published in the Oregon Journal, in which it was stated that strike conditions were hampering the movement of perishable fruit from this section. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The plan of members of the Park Street and Coe Primary PTA to sponsor a nursery for preschool age children, whose mothers are to work in the AGA cannery and in packing houses this year, has already expanded far beyond the scope of the original project, which called for the daily care of not to exceed 30 young children. The urgent need of provision for the care of children of Hood River fruit workers was submitted to the state Public Welfare commission on Friday, as result of which two trained members of the administrative staff have been sent to this city to work out details. — Hood River News
The war bond committee is collaborating with the Granada Theater in a four-minute “Salute to Our War Heroes,” for the opening tonight of a month-long campaign by the motion picture industry. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
UNDERWOOD — An old building, known by North bank pioneers as the “Horses Home and Livery Stable,” burned to the ground in a spectacular fire here the evening of Aug. 23. Cause of the fire, which attracted crowds of spectators on both sides of the river, is still undetermined. Built in 1908, the barn was managed by James Steward and according to many early residents, it was the scene of popular square dances and bottle tipping. — Hood River News
Despite an increase in tonnage, the value of Wasco County’s sweet cherry crop declined about 30 per cent this year. Estimates by County Extension Agent Jack Thienes place the value of the 1962 crop at $2,293,509 compared with approximately $3,250,000 in 1961. The reduction in income resulted from lower price levels. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Champion International’s Dee hardboard plant started full operations again yesterday after a fire Sunday afternoon threatened to destroy the entire mill. Dee Fire Chief Richard Garber said 75 firemen from all six volunteer fire departments in the Hood River Valley contained the blaze in the humidifier building at the plant. “There was a time in the middle of the fire when I was not sure we were going to make it,” Garber said. — Hood River News
Martin Marietta Corporation Monday put nearly twice the money on the line per share as Bendix in a counter move which has developed into a corporate stock fight between them for ownership. Last week Bendix announced it would pay $43 a share cash to acquire control of Martin Marietta. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
After almost five years of waiting, Glenwood residents last week returned to U.S. District Court in Yakima with hopes of finally having a Yakama Indian Nation water code declared invalid. Judge Justin Quakebush ruled to delay action upon further review of the plantiffs’ standing. The defendants are members of the Yakama Indian Nation Tribal Council, which set up the code, which claims tribal rights to control all water rising on, flowing under, crossing or bordering the reservation. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Hood River City Police Chief Tony Dirks is organizing a service to remember the fallen heroes and victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the East Coast. “We want to acknowledge the role both firefighters and police played, as well as the loss of civilian life,” said Dirks. “This memorial ceremony is really a four-pronged effort that is also intended to pay tribute to the military personnel who were put in harm’s way as a result of the terrorist actions.” The short service will be held at Overlook Memorial Park.
Thinning forests in the Gorge to reduce fire hazard has conservationists concerned about the impact on scenic resources, but some say the bigger issue is whether or not to allow homes in high-risk fire areas. — The Dalles Chronicle
Following a question and answer session between White Salmon city councilors and the public, the council voted in favor of creating a local cable access programming. The council put the city on record as endorsing plans by Mid-Columbia Cable Access Corp. to create a television studio and begin offering a variety of alternative, publicly-created alternative programming on cable television. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.