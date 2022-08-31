Cloud Cap and mt hood.jpg

Cloud Cap Inn and Mount Hood are featured in a hand-colored postcard, date unknown, from the digital archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

Local Schools Open Tuesday, September 5 — Next Saturday morning at eleven o’clock, Superintendent A.M. Cannon will meet his teaching staff in the high school building and give the preliminary plans for the next year’s work. Many new faces will appear in the faculty, teachers of experience and personality to replace those gone elsewhere. — Hood River News

Hood River history 1942

Members of Hood River’s BPOE not only arranged an unusually fine program, including the Portland Air Base Band, Saturday evening, but members of the fraternal order were so active that they now have the right to claim that they sold more War Bonds and Savings stamps than any other group which has taken part in Victory Center programs since the Saturday evening events were introduced. Pictured is part of the crowd as it listened to music dispensed by the Portland Air Base Band. 
The Dalles history 1962

Last week the Bendix Corporation announced a move to acquire controlling interest in the Martin Marietta Corporation. Today Martin Marietta announced a counter move to buy Bendix, which wired The Dalles Chamber of Commerce Monday it would continue aluminum operations here if it acquired control. 