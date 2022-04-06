1922 — 100 years ago
After listening to the views of J.H. Fredricy, E.O. Blanchar and A.I. Mason, in favor of constructing the bridge across East Fork to replace the Crooked bridge near the Punchbowl, the county court on Wednesday decided to call for a survey and go ahead with the new bridge as soon as possible. A deputation from Dee had urged the diversion of this budget appropriation to improve the roads at Dee, but the court was unable to consider this change as the budget had been passed and could not be amended. — Hood River News
Final plans for the comprehensive program to be given tomorrow evening in connection with the dedication of the city’s new auditorium will be made at a meeting of the mayor’s committee tonight in the city hall ... Mayor P. J. Stadelman today requested that the school children of the city give their elders a chance to attend the festivities at the auditorium tomorrow night, instead of occupying seats in the theater themselves. The band is to give an open-air concert especially for the students Friday afternoon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
An “Old School” printer, E.R. Bradley, who founded the Hood River News back in 1905, went to his well-earned rest at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Carl Hollingsworth, at Portland on Wednesday evening of this week. In his early years, he entered the printing and publishing business at Litchfield, Neb., where he founded The Monitor, which is still the newspaper of Litchfield. Later he came to Hood River, where he established his printing shop. Early in 1905, he was invited by a group of leading citizens to start the Hood River News Letter, the plant being located in the building on State Street now occupied by Meyer & Smith. — Hood River News
Looming as one of the largest events of its kind ever staged in The Dalles, nearly 50 organizations and units from all sections of Wasco County were marking time this afternoon for the start of the Army day parade which gets under way here promptly at 7:15 o’clock tonight. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Plans are being completed for the annual Blossom Time tour and smorgasbord scheduled for April 15. Orchardists anticipate that present weather conditions will bring the peak of the blossom season about that date. The tour traditionally offers one of the most spectacular and breathtaking scenic attractions of the northwest. The route is being laid out by members of the Pine Grove Grange. — Hood River News
Sheriff’s officers who are searching for the body of a local man checked out a report Thursday that a brown and white object was floating in the Columbia west of here. Using their patrol boat, the officers found a dead Hereford calf in the river. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Marathon discussions and testimony on a proposed Mt. Hood Meadows recreational housing development came to an exceptionally abrupt end here last week, when the company withdrew its application for the necessary zone and plan change. — Hood River News
Antelope must issue building permits to the Rajneesh Foundation for two residences, the renovation of a house into offices and for a commercial building but water supplies for a commercial building must be viewed separately. — The Dalles Chronicle
A stepped-up effort by Clark County undercover narcotics officers has led authorities to what they believe may be a multi-million-dollar international heroin ring supplying Clark County. A four-and-a-half month investigation culminated in 11 arrests including one north of White Salmon. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Pressure is mounting over a “relief value” intended to alleviate financial hardship brought by down-zoning under the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act. A Hood River landowner is questioning her exclusion from the federal land acquisition program when she recently lost almost all use of her property — and it has been severely devalued. “I have been told that I have one of the most archaeological significant properties in the Gorge but apparently no one thinks it’s important enough to buy,” said Cherry Trautwein, who is prohibited from building on the two flat areas of her hillside property in Skamania County because arrowheads were found there. — Hood River News
The Historical Landmarks Commission this week approved a Tucker Sherman Memorial Rose Garden and sitting area at City Park. The garden is a memorial to Tucker Sherman, a 5-year-old boy who died of battered child syndrome on March 16, 2001. — The Dalles Chronicle
The City of Bingen and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad have reached an agreement regarding the purchase of Depot Street. City ownership of the road has long been considered critical to Bingen’s downtown revitalization efforts. — White Salmon Enterprise
