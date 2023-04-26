1923 — 100 years ago
The famous Columbia Gorge Hotel, built by S. Benson in 1920 at a cost of $425,000, west of this city on the Columbia River Highway, it was announced on Saturday had been purchased by Claude D. Starr and others of Portland. The new owners announced that a sum of $100,000 will be expended immediately in improvements and the construction of 40 bungalow cottages on surrounding grounds. — Hood River News
Three tunnels now under construction, one on the North Bank Highway and the other on the Sunset Highway in the Yakima Canyon, will provide the first subterranean routes offered in this state for highway travel. None of the tunnel is being built to add to the scenic beauty of the routes; they had to be constructed to let the traffic through for it was impracticable to tear down a mountain side to build a new road way. — White Salmon Enterprise
The spring rush has begun with the Oregon Growers’ Cooperative association, with asparagus, rhubarb, spinach, onions, and other early vegetables handled both through local sales and express shipments to Portland. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Clearing skies Wednesday evening, following several days of rain, prompted growers whose orchards are equipped with heaters to be on the alert during the night, and before dawn Thursday, many of the pots were lighted as temperatures dropped to its lowest point. As far as can be learned, no damage was done, the frost danger point having been reached only for a short period before dawn. — Hood River News
Forest fire cooperation meetings will be held at the Trout Lake schoolhouse this Wednesday, the purpose of which is to organize the local citizens to assist the state and federal forest agencies to protect our forests from fire. The 1943 fire season will be with us before many weeks and now is the time to prepare for what may come. — White Salmon Enterprise
SALEM — Validity of the northern Wasco county peoples’ utility district was upheld unanimously today by the state supreme court, which denied the Pacific Power and Light company’s claim that no PUD can be valid unless voters in every parcel of territory of the district approve it. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Two hundred pounds of potatoes, 425 pounds of turkey and 16 hams. That’s a small part of the recipe for a successful smorgasbord. This, and much more food, went into preparations this year for the Pine Grove Grange’s annual Blossom smorgasbord. Of course, blossoms are a key part of the recipe for success, and white pear blooms were nearing full flower when the dinner was served last Sunday at the Grange hall. — Hood River News
Freelance writer Hub Strain had his best month since he started writing twenty years ago. Presently in the news stands is a 4,000 word feature article by the White Salmon writer: The Bloody History of the Koh-i-nur in ESCAPE TO ADVENTURE MAGAZINE. Strain also received notice that the SEATTLE TIMES was publishing another article in the Sunday supplement. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wasco County Union High School student Pam Barnett, 17, is the candidate from the southern part of the county for 1963 Cherry Sweetheart. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Barnett of Maupin. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Mayor Jim Walker placed a plan before the Hood River City Council Monday night that would remove parking meters an implement a business license fee to take up the financial slack. It was the latest development in a series of events that started when Walker summarily disbanded an off-street parking study committee. Walker’s proposal was prompted last week when the city’s off-street parking committee conducted a public hearing attended by only a handful of area residents, plus committee members. Walker called it “a surprising lack of interest on the part of the residents of the city.” — Hood River News
Whitson School will have a new principal next year. “With regret,” White Salmon Valley School Board members accepted the resignation of Kathy Larrabee from that position during the monthly board meeting. Larrabee said she was expecting a child at the end of June and didn’t feel she could be a mother and principal and do both jobs as well as she would like to. — White Salmon Enterprise
Dave Earl of Grass Valley had the top effort in the Cherry Festival “Cherry Pit Spit” but Malcolm O’Brien of The Dalles won the $100 top price in The Dalles Area Jaycees Event. Earl had a distance of 29 feet 8 1/2 inches to win the men’s 20 to 29-year-old title. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Hood River Valley High School athletics took a big bite of reality on Wednesday when school officials pro-posed that six varsity sports be trimmed from the budget for next year. Just three months after the controversial failure of Measure 28, the Hood River County School District, along with every other district in the state, is looking at ways to make up a shortfall of $2.5 million — and as much as $500 million statewide. Recommended is eliminating the cross country, swimming, golf, tennis, skiing and lacrosse programs to save approximately $64,000 next year. — Hood River News
The Fort Vancouver Regional Library District last week reported a budget cutback totaling $1.3 million for 2003, citing an unanticipated shortfall in operating revenues. The budget problems will result in administrative layoffs at the district headquarters in Vancouver and a sharp reduction in funds for book purchases, travel, training, and other expenditures. — White Salmon Enterprise
Early intervention funding for children with developmental disabilities is the latest social service to go on the budget block in Salem this year, and local supporters planned to lobby lawmakers on Thursday to defend the program. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented