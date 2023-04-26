John Day Dam fish passage, Oregon side

These photographs were taken May 16, 1969, one year after the pool was filled behind the John Day Dam and named “Lake Umatilla.” Pictured are the fish ladder viewing room (now closed to public access) and old barges in the area of the Harvey Aluminum plant site on the Washington shore (now defunct). The lake extends 76.4 miles upstream to the foot of the McNary Dam. The John Day Lock has the highest lift, at 110 feet, of any U.S. lock. The dam is a concrete gravity run-of-the-river dam spanning the Columbia River east of Biggs Junction in Oregon and Maryhill State Park in Washington. It can be accessed from the city of Rufus in Oregon and Highway 14 in Washington. Construction of the dam began in 1958 and was completed in 1971, making it the newest dam on the lower Columbia, at a total cost of $511M. The pool was filled in 1968. The dam was built and is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. These images were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

 Scanned by Mark B. Gibson

1923 — 100 years ago

The famous Columbia Gorge Hotel, built by S. Benson in 1920 at a cost of $425,000, west of this city on the Columbia River Highway, it was announced on Saturday had been purchased by Claude D. Starr and others of Portland. The new owners announced that a sum of $100,000 will be expended immediately in improvements and the construction of 40 bungalow cottages on surrounding grounds. — Hood River News

Hood River News April 1943

“Buy the bonds that buy the bombs that spell bye-bye to those Nazi bums,” reads this April 30, 1943, ad in the Hood River News. The city was engaged in the Second War bond campaign at the time.
The Dalles Daily Chronicle April 25, 1963

The new Wasco County Toll Bridge in The Dalles is advertised with a full advertisement in The Dalles Daily Chronicle April 25, 1963.
Bx-04-19 TD JohnDayDamBarge2.jpg

These photographs were taken May 16, 1969, one year after the pool was filled behind the John Day Dam and named “Lake Umatilla.” These images were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black-and-white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.
Bx-04-26 TD JohnDayDamBarge.jpg

These photographs were taken May 16, 1969, one year after the pool was filled behind the John Day Dam and named “Lake Umatilla.” These images were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black-and-white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.
BX-of-26 TD JohnDayDamBargeAutos.jpg

These photographs were taken May 16, 1969, one year after the pool was filled behind the John Day Dam and named “Lake Umatilla.” These images were scanned from 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black-and-white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.