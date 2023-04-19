April 5, 1956

Mrs. Doug McKay, right, is pictured at Celilo with Mrs. Tommy Thompson and Linda April 5, 1956. Image scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist.

 April 5, 1956, The Dalles Optimist

1923 — 100 years ago

The last car of the 1922 crop to be handled by the Apple Growers Association was sold on Thursday morning, according to Sales Manager Clark. The car, which is of Newtowns, was destined to Washington, D.C. The total tonnage handled by the Association during the past season is 2,038 cars, which includes 200 cars of pears, 98 cars of strawberries and nine cars of cherries. — Hood River News

April 16, 1943, Hood River News

“Let’s Bomb Berlin Off The Map! Support this 2nd War Bond Drive — Put your dollars to work … DO IT NOW — don’t wait to be asked! Get those idle dollars into the fight and let’s bomb Berlin off the map!” No, this isn’t a war bond ad — it’s an ad for the grocery store Eby’s in the April 16, 1943, Hood River News. The ad also encourages consumers to order and save stamps for that year’s Easter ham.
April 5, 1963, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

ROCKY HILLSIDES are being sliced off and the shattered rock is being dumped across the mouths of tributary draws in Butler Canyon in widening and straightening Tygh Grade Summit-Tygh Valley section of The Dalles-California Highway. Photo taken Monday show drills at work preliminary to blasting, with air lines running from compressors along the highway.