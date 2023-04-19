1923 — 100 years ago
The last car of the 1922 crop to be handled by the Apple Growers Association was sold on Thursday morning, according to Sales Manager Clark. The car, which is of Newtowns, was destined to Washington, D.C. The total tonnage handled by the Association during the past season is 2,038 cars, which includes 200 cars of pears, 98 cars of strawberries and nine cars of cherries. — Hood River News
“Bill” Gilbert is the champion fisherman of the White Salmon district, having hooked and landed the biggest trout caught in the week allowed by the White Salmon Hardware Co., which was giving away a fine reel to the fisherman who landed the biggest speckled beauty caught in Klickitat county streams. Gilbert hooked and landed a 26 -1/2 inch Rainbow trout Sunday in Major creek. The fish weighed 5 - 1/4 pounds. — White Salmon Enterprise
Provided that there are no unlooked for delays, the installation of equipment at the tie treating plant should be completed in about three weeks, engineers in charge said today. Just how soon the plant will be in operation is indefinite, however. Ties are now being stored in the yards, while equipment from the old plant at Wyeth is being rushed to The Dalles and installed. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Conditions in the lower valley now reveal that Blossom Day, of pears and cherries, will be this coming Sunday, for cherries now are in full bloom and pears of most varieties will be nearly in full bloom this coming Sunday. Already a number of outside photographers have arranged, through the chamber of commerce, to be on hand this coming Sunday and these visitors are in line to secure some of the best pictures of pears and cherries that have been available in years. — Hood River News
County Commissioner John Robinson was in Olympia April 8 when he received a pennant on behalf of Klickitat county for the splendid record made by this county in the scrap iron drive of the past year. The pennant will fly from the flag staff of the court house in Goldendale. — White Salmon Enterprise
Melting snow swelled the Columbia river today, sending the water level at Vancouver, Wash., to 15.8 feet, three-tenths of a foot above flood stage. The weather bureau predicted the river would continue to rise and probably would reach the 16.7 mark by Friday. The river was not expected to flood to a point which would curtail any industrial operations. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
While Medford area growers were burning 800,000 gallons of oil for smudge, Hood River orchardists were watchful but unhampered by extreme low temperatures. County Agent Lee Foster said nights have been cool, but that so far, no one in this area has been hurt. With pear blooms coming out, then the thermostat becomes increasingly important. Temperatures dropped at one time recently to 29 at Parkdale during the current cool period, but buds were not damaged. — Hood River News
Music students from Columbia High School participated in the annual solo-ensemble contest in Vancouver last Saturday, receiving superior and excellent ratings. The music department is now preparing themselves for the annual band and choral contest to be held at the new Columbia River High School in Vancouver later this month. — White Salmon Enterprise
Jail Called ‘Disgrace’ — The Wasco County grand jury adjourned late Monday afternoon after visiting both the county and Dalles City jails and issuing a report again suggesting the possibility of merging the two be considered. Under present conditions, the group noted, the city “law enforcement facilities are insufficient for normal police routine. The offices are crowded. There is not enough storage space. There is no interrogation area. Privacy is non-existent or at a premium ... it is a disgrace.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Hood River’s airport, operated by the Port of Hood River, has been selected from a seven-state region for a special environmental award by the Federal Aviation Administration. Port Manager Jim O’Banion, Commissioner Bob Nickelsen and Terry Brant, owner of Hood River Aircraft, will travel to Eugene for the award presentation April 28. Charles R. Foster, FAA’s regional director, will present the award in a special ceremony at a conference for Planning and Managing Aviation in the Greater Northwest. — Hood River News
Following brief discussion, the White Salmon City Council unanimously agreed to send its recommendation for approval to the state liquor commission regarding a license for Kanarski’s, a proposed venture by four area residents. The applicants informed the council that they had applied for a license to sell beer and wine, and were hoping to open their business in the Columbia Mall building on Jewett Boulevard in White Salmon. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles city council awarded bids for nearly a million dollars Monday to build a six million gallon water reservoir, pump station and water lines, to be located on Garrison Street. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Dr. Pat Evenson-Brady will be the new superintendent of Hood River County Schools. Evenson-Brady, former assistant superintendent of the district, had been all but appointed last month, after the board narrowed its candidate list to one name — hers. Evenson-Brady left the district three years ago to become superintendent of Region 9 Education Service District, which serves Hood River, Wasco and four other counties. She will start work July 1. — Hood River News
In a further blow to the region’s economy, Golden Northwest announced Wednesday it has “temporarily curtailed all remaining primary aluminum production” at its Goldendale smelter. On March 14, the company shut down production on a cell line that had been restarted last November. The latest shutdown effectively closes the plant completely, and will result in a layoff of the remaining 150 employees. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles will continue its participation in the local drug task force, despite position cuts at all three area police agencies. The Dalles Police Chief Jay Waterbury and City Manager Nolan Young both urged continued participation in the Mid-Columbia Interagency Narcotics Task Force (MINT). — The Dalles Chronicle
