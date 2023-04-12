1960 Port of The Dalles

Crowds gather to greet a U.S. Navy ship arriving at the Port of The Dalles dock on Union Street in 1960. 

 The Dalles Chronicle photo/file

1923 — 100 years ago

The question of whether Hood River will get behind the project to establish a bed-davenport factory here to manufacture these household necessities under the patents held by C.B. Hall, will be taken up by the directors of the Chamber of Commerce within the next few days … Already a suitable building is in site (sic) and the initial capital required will be about $20,000. — Hood River News

HRN ad 1923

The “First Long-Pants Suits for youths 15 to 18 years” are now on sale at the J.C. Penney Co. These are “smart, snappy models for youths just donning their first pair of long trousers,” according to this April 13, 1923, ad in the Hood River News.
HR History 2003

The front page of the annual Panorama section, as it appeared in the April 16, 2003, Hood River News. Panorama ran just shy of 50 years.