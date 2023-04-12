1923 — 100 years ago
The question of whether Hood River will get behind the project to establish a bed-davenport factory here to manufacture these household necessities under the patents held by C.B. Hall, will be taken up by the directors of the Chamber of Commerce within the next few days … Already a suitable building is in site (sic) and the initial capital required will be about $20,000. — Hood River News
Over $50,000 were spent the past ten months in White Salmon in building improvements and the work of progress continues. The several fine new residences now nearing completion brings to mind that this city is forging forward. The beautiful new homes under construction seemingly have proved an incentive to many other residents who are now either starting to building or contemplating erection of new homes. — White Salmon Enterprise
A district track meet will be held at Tygh Valley Saturday, in which approximately 100 contestants from the county schools will compete, according to A. E. Gronewald, county superintendent of schools. Four high schools in this county will be represented, but as entry blanks are still being received from the rural schools it is impossible to estimate the number of the latter that will participate. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Out of a long list of nominations for the four posts of directors of the Rotary Club, submitted at the weekly meeting held at the Hood River café yesterday, the four who were elected are as follows: Herman Kramer, Ed. Smith, Harold Frisbie and John Duckwall. Estes L. Morton urged the Rotary Club to play an active part in the forthcoming Second War Loan bond campaign and each member will give one day’s time in promoting sales of these bonds to residents. — Hood River News
The White Salmon river and Rattlesnake creek are both a roaring torrent but the high water has been a great help in taking care of logs that go to the Northwestern mill. There were a good many logs lodged on the falls. Part of the crew from the mill worked two days getting them loose.— White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles selective service board today gave out the statement that “it is a matter of common knowledge that every able bodied man of military age is subject to call for service. Therefore, no employer can say he has not been warned that his employees are likely to be called.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
On Monday the last apple of the season was shipped by Duckwall Bros., Inc., packers and shippers. Then Tuesday, the cold was shut off, and maintenance began. Surprisingly, the local packers sent about half the fruit it handed to points outside the United States. “We exported more this year than in any of the past five years,” said Richard Duckwall, general manager. The pears and apples went to Finland, Norway, Sweden, Germany and England. — Hood River News
The Department of Natural Resources office at Glenwood announced the sale Tuesday of two parcels of timber on state lands. The smallest parcel, that of 56,000 feet of Douglas fir in the Nestor’s Peak area near Buck Creek with an appraisal of $1,650, went for a sale price of $2,300 to Furman Breedlove, White Salmon. — White Salmon Enterprise
Girls from four high schools in Wasco County will be chosen next week to compete here early in May for 1963 Cherry sweetheart representing the Northwest cherry industry. A group of the Wasco County Fruit and Produce League chairmen met Tuesday evening at The Dalles Cooperative Growers building to make plans for the royal event. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A grower’s suggestion sparked a project that is about to mean a new source of power generation income for Diamond Fruit Growers Inc. It’s the latest in a series of activities which promise to bring more hydroelectric power generation to the Hood River Valley in the future. But the Diamond project is only the second to go on line. The first, on the Farmers Irrigation Ditch system, also feeds power into Pacific Power and Light lines. — Hood River News
It was a working weekend for crews at Pacific Power and Light’s Condit Dam powerhouse on the White Salmon River after an irrigation dam upriver gave way causing a torrent of water to wash through and flood the building, setting off alarms at the PP&L office in Hood RIver. No one was at the plant at the time. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles city council awarded bids for nearly a million dollars Monday to build a 6 million gallon water reservoir, pump station and water lines to be located on Garrison Street. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Traces of snow will remain in the higher areas above Hood River Valley, but the expanses of white that matter most are the orchard flowers signaling the 2003 Hood River Blossom Festival. To learn more, turn to the annual three-part Panorama section inside this edition. Panorama gives the full schedule of events along with features about the life and times of the people of Hood River County … — Hood River News
The 2003 Cattleman of the Year award went to the J & R Ladlges Ranches, White Salmon, last Saturday during the Klickitat County Livestock Association’s annual Spring Banquet. — White Salmon Enterprise
The fighting in Iraq is winding down, but American troops continue to serve in the Persian Gulf, and a local support group of military families convenes every week in The Dalles to keep each other posted on the latest developments. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented