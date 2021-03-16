Appropos of our times, yet always worth keeping in mind when discussing beer ...
“While we may be physically restrained this year — and probably well into next — our palates can still roam freely.”
— Andi Prewitt, Nov. 18, 2020, Willamette Week, writing about Wayfinder Brewery in Portland.
Barring intercession by Dionysus, this will be the last The Ale List in the Columbia Gorge News, as I prepare to move to McMinnville in April. In doing this farewell, there is old ground to recognize and new matters to mention. More out-the-door ruminations below. First, some business:
Full Sail reopens
Full Sail’s pub opened Friday, March 5 with limited hours Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m., after almost a year being dark (but with the brewery going strong.) Sandra Evans of Full Sail announced, “Offering safe indoor and outdoor dining, beer to go, and takeout. Social distancing and masks required. Groups are limited to six people per table.”
I stopped in that night and looked over the beer selection — you can scan the QR code to avoid picking up the laminated menu — and listings on the familiar chalkboard.
Good to see the fresh IPAs, pale ales and Amber, along with a couple of barrel-aged selections. Server Carrie offered me a sample of the new Haze of the Gods IPA, saying, “It’s pretty smooth — you’re an Amber guy, right?” True, and quite a memory considering I had not been in for over a year.
Full Sail’s flavorful, accessible IPAs have helped edged this Oregon Dissident — I don’t as a rule like IPAs — into the fold and to where I go the hoppy route more often than I used to.
Circle of flavor
I called up Laurie and Steve White of Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles and Laurie told me that their expanded canned line is now available at markets and bottle shops around The Dalles, Dufur, Maupin and Hood River. Meanwhile, the Second Street pub is open with shelters and heaters. They launched their can lines with the Pulpit Rock Pilsner and Dirty Juicy IPA, Oneonta Amber, Muleskinner Stout and Helles Lager.
Bottled items include the Coal Car Whiskey Barrel Stout (a smooth and full-flavored delight, I had a bottle in December) done in collaboration with Johnson Ranch (17 miles south of The Dalles) whiskey barrels from Double Circle Spirits.
Things are quiet a few blocks away at Sedition Brewery, though fermenting barrels of cherry-infused beer, with detailed process notes on each, were sunning on the loading dock one day last week. Raise a glass to the reopening of this and all breweries shut or slowed down by the pandemic. Sedition’s historic ice house location and multi-room public house has always shown great promise as a meeting place with meaning. The west parlor of Sedition is graced by a 12-foot mural — “From Grain to Glass” (photo above) that’s as concise an illustration as you will see anywhere of the science of brewing. At the center are the words, “Then we boil The Sweet Wort and add our hops.” That’s poetry.
Backwoods to expand
Tom Waters of Backwoods Brewery in Carson reports that big changes could be happening within a couple of years. Backwoods bought 18 acres at 1361 Wind River Highway, just across the street from the Carson pub. “We are looking to move our brewery, pub and grocery store to our new location,” Waters said in an email. “We currently lease these locations and are looking to invest in our own property. We are in the very early stages of this project,” he said. “The game plan thus far is to use the property as a one-stop destination with the pub, brewery, and grocery store as well as some cabins for nightly rentals and outside and inside event space. We are also playing around with some other fun ideas but as I said nothing is finalized yet.”
Freshet-brewed
Kasey McCullough of Working Hands, the Gorge’s newest brewery, had to wait last month for a few days longer than he wanted to get pallets of cans to fill with his new Freshet Helles ale, but you the drinker need wait no more. Look for Freshet as well as McCullough’s second IPA since Working Hands started distributing in December. Freshet — the flood of a river from heavy rain or melted snow — is the perfect name for this clean, delicious brew. Cans are available at Volcanic, among other places.
Of the IPA, “I can’t make enough, it sells so fast,” said McCullough, a Dufur native who lives in The Dalles. Bargeway Tavern in The Dalles has gone through keg after keg. Cans can be found at Brenna’s Mosier Market, Volcanic, and other local retailers.
Next up, beer-wise, is a Working Hands pils, and meanwhile McCullough is close to finishing up his recipe for a cold-brew coffee — using a roast from Kainos Coffee in The Dalles — in collaboration with his partners at Slopeswell Cidery, where Working Hands shares space, on the Heights in Hood River.
Double’s 14th: Scaled back, not watered down
Look for a 14th anniversary IPA from Double Mountain this summer, yet no street party again in 2021. In fact, the Double Mountain crew will celebrate with a day off from work and a socially-distanced toast on March 17.
Owner Matt Swihart and his crew called off the party in 2020 with the advent of the pandemic. The event has grown to become the biggest street party in town, after the Hops Fest, with brewery tours, samplings of vintage and one-off ales, and of course, a line-up of four or five live bands, one of rocker Swihart’s own ensembles often taking on a set.
“It was before the restrictions came out but we knew it was the right thing to do. You could see the tea leaves: Are we really going to put 2,000 people on the street, partying together? We thought the following year, 2021, everything would be open, but it’s just not the case,” Swihart said. “It’s not a responsible thing for a citizen to do and though I think we could max it out with 150 people, I don’t want to put that many people together.
“Our thought was that our employees have gone through so much with fires and gas interruptions and panedmics and restrictions and layoffs, and the return to work. It’s just a constant struggle that we are just going to take a day off,” he said.
Sometime on the 17th, the 80 or so employees will join in a virtual toast, according to Swihart: “We’ll hoist a beer and congratulate each other and do some social media promotion about how cool and hard-working our staff is, because they put up with a lot of some customers that sometimes are not the most gracious or kind with regard to the restrictions, and they’re front-line people. They’ve got to do it if they want to feed their family. It’s all on them, and the only reason we’re still in business is because we’ve got good people.”
Swihart conveys a blend of the optimistic and philosophical. (Philoptimistic? Matt. you have my permission to use that as a beer name; your general manager Mr. Moulton can help with the grain bill.)
One last 'Bundle Up ...
and enjoy your beer": Nice to see a step taken at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on the Heights, with dry and sanitized seat pads provided for anyone going out on the patio enjoying their beer. With the county down to “Lower” risk, Abe and Amanda’s tap room has indoor seating again, but the seat pads, well, underscore the outdoor option.
