HOOD RIVER — Local hotspot The Ruins has been back in full swing since May with their summer concert series, but this year’s shows feature a new nonprofit element.
Whether you’re looking to host a fundraiser, get married, or boogie the night away, The Ruins is a popular venue in downtown Hood River with both indoor and outdoor space to offer. This is their 11th year of “Ruins Tuesdays,” a concert series with cheap early-access ticket prices and talented musicians. Given the popularity of the shows, it has slowly turned into a Tuesday/Thursday concert series that lasts through August.
Last year, a portion of ticket sale proceeds was donated to three local nonprofits: The Next Door, Helping Hands, and Camp Starlight. This summer’s featured nonprofits are both Hood River and White Salmon High School booster clubs and Fish Food Bank. However, the venue has also chosen to partner with various charity and non-profit organizations for the concert series. General Manager Ryan Huntington named a few of the organizations they have already paired with, including The History Museum of Hood River County, Hood River Watershed Group, CultureSeed, and dozens more.
“We’re really big proponents of community-building, and these shows have become so popular for the Gorge that it seemed like a great fit,” Huntington said. “We are event planners and want to help local businesses and nonprofits with their fundraising and event management.”
Nonprofit partners are welcome to set up tables or informational booth as well as auctions, raffles, and other fundraising activities. The Ruins is flexible about the ways each nonprofit may want to educate and involve the community. This partnership will benefit both the charity organizations and the venue — not to mention offer some impressive musical talent for locals to enjoy.
“In addition to having a table, [organizations] will be able to have our emcee make a short announcement from the stage on set breaks, welcoming your group and giving a little further information,” Huntington explained.
With a few different bars at the venue and rotating food vendors such as Mt. Hood BBQ and Columbia Gorge Crepes, all Ruins Tuesdays and Thursdays shows are $3 before 7 p.m. and $8 after 8 p.m. Check out the lineup online and make sure to catch their summer shows for a chance to hear great music and support local nonprofits.
