The Ruins in Hood River has opened up their venue for events benefiting a number of local nonprofits. Pictured is an event from May for Hood River Adopt-a-Dog.

HOOD RIVER — Local hotspot The Ruins has been back in full swing since May with their summer concert series, but this year’s shows feature a new nonprofit element.

Whether you’re looking to host a fundraiser, get married, or boogie the night away, The Ruins is a popular venue in downtown Hood River with both indoor and outdoor space to offer. This is their 11th year of “Ruins Tuesdays,” a concert series with cheap early-access ticket prices and talented musicians. Given the popularity of the shows, it has slowly turned into a Tuesday/Thursday concert series that lasts through August.