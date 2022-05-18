A standing ovation by the audience capped off The Gorge Winds Spring Concert May 15 in The Dalles.
It was the first year the show was held at Zion Lutheran Church, said Conductor Danny Schneider, for which he offered gratitude to the church for hosting them. The church has also hosted band rehearsals for the past year since the band’s departure from The Dalles Middle School, Schneider said.
The performance began with The Great Gate of Kiev, composition by mid-1800’s composer Modest Mussorgsky, which led into a rendition of Invicta by James Swearingen.
The band also performed “An American Elegy” by Frank Ticheli, “Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band,” a medley arranged by Michael Sweeney (originally composed by The Beatles), “Fantasy on Childhood Songs,” a vibrant piece based off of classic nursery rhymes and arranged for wind bands, as well as American classic “Over The Rainbow,” a ballad originally composed for 1939 hit “The Wizard of Oz”, “Bandology” by Eric Osterling, “Redemption” by Rossano Galante, and tied it off with “A Disneyland Celebration,” arranged by Michael Brown.
Musicians in the band include Betsy Frazier on flute, Roger Gadway, Jennifer Hallenbeck, Mike Nagle, Jacob Powell, Loewll Smith, Barb Stout, Phylis Tuner on clarinet, Dennis Wiliams on the bass clarinet, Rudi Bakke, Melody Hudson, Steven Woolpert on alto saxophone, Janet Gillian on tenor sax, Gene Gade, Linda Oram, Steve Stout, Greg West on trumpet, Hugh Amick, Carol Goter, Carol Schoot on the french horn, Bob McFadden, Bob Smith, Bill Turner on trombone, Ed Price on tuba, and Ethan Shubert on percussion.
