The Dalles Public Library hosts Nancy Wesson, author of “I Miss the Rain in Africa,” at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28. Wesson will read an excerpt from her new book and participate in a Q&A about her experience in post-war Uganda as a Peace Corps Volunteer. Refreshments will be served.
A live stream of the event will take place on The Dalles Public Library Facebook account.
Wesson, a Maupin resident, wasn’t ready to retire, so instead of slowing down, she packed her house, closed her business, and moved to Uganda in 2011, according to a press release.
“Nancy joined the Peace Corps and for more than two years lived in Gulu, a city in war-torn Uganda. In her time in Uganda, Nancy not only helped launch a literacy program and create a children’s library, she got to truly know herself in the process,” said the press release.
“I got to see life through a new lens, through gratitude, compassion and stepping away from judgment,” Wessen said. “You think you’re going over there to help, but you always learn more than you give.”
The Peace Corps was established in 1961 by President John Kennedy as a volunteer program run by the United States government. Its mission is to provide international social and economic development assistance.
For more information about this event, visit wascocountylibray.com/the-dalles-library, follow The Dalles Public Library on Facebook or call 541-296-2815.
