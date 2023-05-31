Mary Davis

Mayor Rich Mays honors Mary Davis for her 10 years of volunteer work with The Dalles Floozies.

 Rodger Nichols photo

At the regular city council meeting on Monday, May 22, the City of The Dalles honored Mary Davis for her volunteer work with The Dalles Floozies, a historic-themed group that helps promote the history of The Dalles to cruise passengers that dock in the city.

“Every day a ship docks, you will find a group of men and women dressed to the nines in flapper dresses and sheriff’s costumes, welcoming every cruise ship passenger that steps off the boat,” Mayor Rich Mays said of the Floozies. “They are welcomed with cheers and delight as the Floozies flirt with passengers, take photos and pass out applications to join their ‘lucrative’ trade.”

