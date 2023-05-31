Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mary and Dennis Davis were among the costumed greeters who welcomed passengers from the Queen of the West in its first stop in The Dalles for the 2014 tour season. Mary Davis was honored for her decades of volunteer work with The Dalles Floozies, a historic-themed group that helps promote the history of The Dalles to cruise passengers that dock in the city.
At the regular city council meeting on Monday, May 22, the City of The Dalles honored Mary Davis for her volunteer work with The Dalles Floozies, a historic-themed group that helps promote the history of The Dalles to cruise passengers that dock in the city.
“Every day a ship docks, you will find a group of men and women dressed to the nines in flapper dresses and sheriff’s costumes, welcoming every cruise ship passenger that steps off the boat,” Mayor Rich Mays said of the Floozies. “They are welcomed with cheers and delight as the Floozies flirt with passengers, take photos and pass out applications to join their ‘lucrative’ trade.”
The Floozies began in 2012, when cruise ships first started docking in The Dalles. Since then, Davis has been the lead volunteer for the group. Throughout her time as a Floozy, she has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors to The Dalles, Mays said.
Both Davis and her husband Dennis, who played the role of sheriff, officially retired from the Floozies in November 2022, welcoming their last boat of visitors, Mays said.
“Though they may not know her name, everyone in The Dalles, if not the whole Gorge, knows Mary Davis,” he said. “She is the original Floozy, dressed up in feathers and fishnets, to greet visitors with a huge smile and a ‘Hello, there, sailor.’”
On April 5, Travel Oregon honored Davis with a Spirit of Service award at the 2023 governor’s conference in Portland.
“We couldn’t be prouder to see Mary recognized for all she has done for the preservation of our history, making sure our guests received the best greetings, and also for volunteering at so many organizations, while creating smiles for all,” Mays said.
After accepting her award, Davis spoke, acknowledging the other Floozies and all of the work they’ve put in as well.
“While the idea of promoting the history of The Dalles in an offbeat way may have started with me, but those characters who agreed to go on the adventure with me are the ones who deserve the recognition,” Davis said. “Pioneer ladies, brothel inspectors, Floozies, flappers, sheriffs, gold miners, cowboys and the Chinese washerwomen are just some of the people who have made our history come alive. This is for them.”
Davis then gave credit to the city itself for both its beauty and its rich history, and confirmed that, despite her departure, the Floozies would still be serving The Dalles and greeting ships.
“There is a saying, ‘If you have it, flaunt it,’” she said. “Well, The Dalles has it, so the Floozies have been flaunting it. The Dalles is aged to perfection; the gals in The Dalles may be over-aged to perfection but they are going to continue to keep the spirit of history alive.”
