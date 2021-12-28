The Dalles’ Beautification Committee announced three winners for holiday decorations this season.
The Dalles’ Beautification Committee holiday decoration winners 2021 (Photos)
-
- Updated
- SKAMANIA COUNTY PROSECUTOR LEGAL
- LICENSED ELECTRICIAN Diamond Fruit
- FINANCE OFFICER City of
- Special Education Nurse (LPN or RN) in White Salmon
- Hiring paraeducator for pre-Kindergarten class
- UTILITIES/ MAINTENANCE WORKER The
- CITY OF STEVENSON WASTEWATER
- Hiring School-Based Mental Health Therapists - Washington Schools
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Second D21 teacher dismissed: Board unanimous in decision, citing student safety and state rule
- Gorge local — in business: Salon owner finds family in unlikely place
- Fire, followed by theft, for newlyweds
- Deaths and services: Dec. 22, 2021
- Obituary: Steffanie Carter
- Hood River Shelter Services opens new location, launches expanded operations
- Obituary: Doreen Koch
- Obituary: Kate Mills
- Obituary: Jim Wells
- Obituary: Ross Bluestone
Images
Videos
Latest News
- The Hood River Valley basketball teams will resume their 2021-22
- Bruins wrestle under the spotlight at Hood River
- Redside boys off to best start in recent years
- Horizon boys improve to 6-3 following Elgin, Griswold wins
- Two Eagle boys on all-state soccer team
- Hood River’s Hughes selected to all-state second team, offense and defense
- The Dalles’ Beautification Committee holiday decoration winners 2021 (Photos)
- Lyle School District to hold public hearing on surplus property
Commented