The Dalles’ Beautification Committee announced three winners for holiday decorations this season.

Above, winning the “Grandiose” category was this home at 3800 W. Sixth St. The time exposure above captured several seconds of the rapidly changing display. 
Cornerston Church, 1313 Mt. Hood St., which won the “futuristic” category with its intricate, narrative light display, again captured here over several seconds. Winner of the “traditional” category was a home at 922 E. 10th, which featured two cedar gnomes in a sea of colorful calm. 
This home at 922 E. 10th St. in The Dalles was awarded the “traditional” category win by The Dalles’ Beautification Committee, which holds and annual holiday home decoration contest.