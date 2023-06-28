Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Myrna Anderson and Charlene Rivers are two Oregon landscape painters of the Mid-Columbia area. Both painters live amongst the landscapes they paint: Rivers from Mt. Hood-adjacent Parkdale and Anderson of Mosier on the shores of the Columbia River.
They have known each other — or each other’s work — for years and chance brought them to show together in the summer of 2021. To their delight and surprise, they discovered, although quite different in execution, both are fascinated by the geometric forms of the Columbia River Gorge landscape. Rivers simplifies the shapes into whimsical circles, lines and dots while Anderson fractures the space into tiny squares and rectangles. Their complementary approaches inspired them to seek out an opportunity at The Dalles Art Center to exhibit together again.
“I draw inspiration for my paintings from the landscape which surrounds me,” Anderson said. “I spend a lot of time outdoors taking photographs which I then turn into my paintings.”
Anderson’s colorful acrylic paintings are done in what she calls “stained glass style.” She begins with a photograph of the landscape and then breaks that image down into small cells. This process is done first in pencil and then in ink. Each of these cells is filled with layers of color, often as many as seven. She starts with a wash of bright transparent color and then adds layers of color to allow them to mix on the canvas. The result is that all the colors show through. Anderson takes part in the Gorge Artist Open Studio Tour and shows her work locally.
“Bold, bright and whimsical are words I use to describe my paintings,” Rivers said. “The landscapes around Parkdale and the Hood River Valley have been my inspiration for years. I use photos and drawings to begin a painting, but the final composition is imaginary. I am always told by viewers that my work makes them smile.”
As for Rivers, her work is also bright and whimsical. The natural areas around Parkdale and Hood River have been an inspiration to her throughout her career. To start a painting, she too uses photos and drawings, but the final composition is imaginary. Her process includes chalk drawings on a black canvas, then she simplifies shapes with the intent of making them flat and opaque. Rivers prefers working on large canvases but often starts by making several smaller paintings before continuing to the larger size. Rivers’ work can regularly be seen at The Gorge White House, Cathedral Ridge Winery, The Pines Tasting Room in Hood River, and Lady Fern Gallery in Parkdale. She takes part in the Gorge Artists Open Studio each April. In addition to painting, Rivers creates children’s books and art instruction books.
“I am whole-heartedly thrilled to welcome a show with two such accomplished regional artists,” said The Dalles Art Center Executive Director Sally Johnson. “I can’t wait to see people respond to the work as they discover not only the beauty of the pieces but also the incredible mastery of technique found within their work. The colors are brilliant, the composition compelling and the paintings come to life in front of your eyes.”
