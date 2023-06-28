Myrna Anderson painting

Myrna Anderson creates landscape paintings in “stained glass style” where she breaks images down into small cells. 

 Contributed photo

Myrna Anderson and Charlene Rivers are two Oregon landscape painters of the Mid-Columbia area. Both painters live amongst the landscapes they paint: Rivers from Mt. Hood-adjacent Parkdale and Anderson of Mosier on the shores of the Columbia River.

They have known each other — or each other’s work — for years and chance brought them to show together in the summer of 2021. To their delight and surprise, they discovered, although quite different in execution, both are fascinated by the geometric forms of the Columbia River Gorge landscape. Rivers simplifies the shapes into whimsical circles, lines and dots while Anderson fractures the space into tiny squares and rectangles. Their complementary approaches inspired them to seek out an opportunity at The Dalles Art Center to exhibit together again.

Charlene Rivers painting

Charlene Rivers’ landscapes are made by simplifying the Gorge into whimsical circles, lines and dots