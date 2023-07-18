Starting Aug. 3, The Dalles Art Center will be hosting two young Gorge artists in their new “2 under 25” exhibit.

While young in their careers, both of the featured artists, Max Panzer and Yazmin Villegas, have been developing their talent and exhibiting their work for years. Both Panzer and Villegas have participated in The Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour (GAOS) with Villegas still holding the record as the youngest artist to participate in GAOS.