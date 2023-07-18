Starting Aug. 3, The Dalles Art Center will be hosting two young Gorge artists in their new “2 under 25” exhibit.
While young in their careers, both of the featured artists, Max Panzer and Yazmin Villegas, have been developing their talent and exhibiting their work for years. Both Panzer and Villegas have participated in The Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour (GAOS) with Villegas still holding the record as the youngest artist to participate in GAOS.
“The Dalles Art center is a place for young and emerging artists,” TDAC Executive Director Sally Johnson said. “We are proud that several now established artists exhibited early on in their careers at the Center. I look forward to the future when I will read about Max Panzer and Yazmin Villegas in the national art news media.”
Panzer gained recognition early in his career through social media, selling 50 of his works within the first four months of his professional debut. For Panzer, art is a passion and constantly evolving through experimentation and experience. Panzer’s medium is a combination of digital painting and contemporary interpolation that amalgamates light vectors with chiaroscuro to instill his work with movement and life.
Interpolation is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as the addition of something different in the middle of a text, piece of music or in mathematics as the addition of a number or item into the middle of a series, calculated based on the number of items before and after it. Interpolation is central to the process he uses to create his finished works. His approach includes a sorting algorithm used to interpret the structure of existing color, shading and depth, which he then converts into a fantastical array of lines. The result is an intermingling of color, lines and images, creating his ever-elusive dreamscape. His finished work is digitally rendered with each piece carefully and precisely inked with high-quality saturated archival inks.
“I’ve always had an obsession with optical illusions,” Panzer said. “I find something particularly enticing about creating something that makes you question what you see. There’s a deep satisfaction in an illucid phantasmagoria of visual information that gives all the right tingly feelings in the neurons upstairs.”
Panzer noted that his use of “illucid” was intentional, saying it has been observed in more archaic literature.
Villegas is a multi-media artist. She creates jewelry, paintings, and ceramic pieces. In her paintings, Villegas delves into series that allow her to explore her subjects. She discovers subjects found in the everyday world, from local cherries to anthropomorphized characters like Shopkins and Squishmallows, both popular types of toys. Villegas’s keen eye and creativity give life to these characters through fictionalized stories. A recent exploration of why the fox Squishmallow was denied tacos led to a progression of whimsical and humorous compositions all done in her signature bright color palette.
“I like telling stories through my paintings and I like to play with the paint,” Villegas said. “I am interested in items that are overlooked by others as characters with stories. A Squishmallow is a toy I paint because they make me happy. I want the people that look at my paintings feel what my Squishmallows are doing.”
TDAC Board Member at Large Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield is excited to give both of the young artists a chance to show the community their talents.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Yazmin Villegas for the last 10 years,” Pepin-Wakefield said. “I have known of Max’s work for several years, so I quickly stepped forward when asked to hang the show for these talented artists. I hope our Gorge art community comes out to support these young artists — they deserve our time and attention.”
The show’s opening night reception will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and it will run through Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Dalles Art Center is located at 220 E. Fourth Street #2206, and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Commented