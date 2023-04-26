William Gary Harvey Abstract 2.jpg

Gary Harvey's abstract artwork will be featured at The Dalles Art Center May 4-27.

 Photo courtesy Tim McClure

THE DALLES — William Gary Harvey, known to family and friends as Gary Harvey, was born in The Dalles in 1942, lived alone and built fences in Wasco County, Wyoming and points in-between.

Unbeknownst to all but a few, he created abstract paintings, drawings and found object sculptures. Harvey’s friends and neighbors Tim McClure and Lee Weinstein discovered the artist’s work and made a commitment to share his art with the world after his passing in 2021.

William Gary Harvey

Gary Harvey, above, and his abstract artwork will be featured at The Dalles Art Center May 4-27.
William Gary Harvey Abstract 3.jpg

William Gary Harvey Abstract 4.jpg

William Gary Harvey Abstract Figures.jpg

William Gary Harvey Abstract.jpg

William Gary Harvey Ink Self Portraits.jpg

Gary Harvey will be featured at The Dalles Art Center May 4-27. Above, the artist's self portraits in ink.