THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center presents its newest exhibition, “Small Works,” from June 8 through July 1. Louise Palermo, executive director at The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum, Stevenson, is juror.
Twenty-nine works were selected from a list of more than 60 submissions. The prize winners and honorable mentions of the show will be announced at the Opening Night Reception on Thursday, June 8 from 5-7 p.m., with first prize receiving $300, second prize receiving $200 and third prize receiving $100.
“I was thrilled to act as Juror of this show and to have the opportunity to view the talent represented by the submissions,” said Palermo. “I viewed the work blindly, meaning I did not know the names of the artists. I was looking for work that conveyed a narrative to the viewer, or used materials in new way or offered a fresh perspective on a topic. I was moved by the passion I saw in the submissions.”
The challenge for the artists faced was big, or rather ... small. Artists were asked to submit work that could be as small as 4x6-inches to as large as 8x10-inches. Square pieces (such as 6x6-inches) were also accepted. All mediums were welcome: Paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, etching, fabric and sculptures.
“The result is a vibrant show made up of a unique mixture of paintings, prints, sculptures, and textile work both figurative and abstract in composition and using a variety of mediums,” said a press release. “In this show, small does not equal limits, instead small opens the door to possibility.”
Small Talk June 15
TDAC Executive Director Sally Johnson will host a “Small Talk” with Palermo and artists from the show on Thursday, June 15 beginning at 7 p.m. Johnson will dig into the influences and approaches the artists’ consider in their work. Tickets are available at www.thedallesartcenter.org and proceeds benefit The Dalles Art Center.
“The Dalles Art Center is thrilled to shine a light on these artists and their work,” said Johnson. “Our mission is to be a connecting hub for our community to engage in conversations about art and to find inspiration from the ideas and imagery found within art.
“This show continues a wonderful tradition of The Arts Center of inviting artists to approach their art in new ways and to showcase their work,” she added.
