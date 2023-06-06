GodIsAWoman_MariaHousley

God Is A Woman by Maria Housley.

THE DALLES — The Dalles Art Center presents its newest exhibition, “Small Works,” from June 8 through July 1. Louise Palermo, executive director at The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum, Stevenson, is juror.

Twenty-nine works were selected from a list of more than 60 submissions. The prize winners and honorable mentions of the show will be announced at the Opening Night Reception on Thursday, June 8 from 5-7 p.m., with first prize receiving $300, second prize receiving $200 and third prize receiving $100.

Cathedral Park Bridge Jacob Tarazoff.jpeg

Cathedral Park Bridge by Jacob Tarazoff.
JOHANSON-KAREN-Octopus-2020-cyanotype

Octopus 2020 by Karen Johanson. 