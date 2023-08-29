When facing the passing of a loved one, everyone grieves in different ways. Oftentimes, people seek a way to feel closer to the person they’ve lost, to commemorate and remember them. For maker and storyteller Lori Mason, this way was through quilting.

Mason was always interested in textile design and art, but for her, the deepest meaning came through creating memorial quilts to honor the passing of loved ones, which she now does for other families. Originally, however, this was something she discovered to be therapeutic and healing during her own time of loss.