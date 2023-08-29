When facing the passing of a loved one, everyone grieves in different ways. Oftentimes, people seek a way to feel closer to the person they’ve lost, to commemorate and remember them. For maker and storyteller Lori Mason, this way was through quilting.
Mason was always interested in textile design and art, but for her, the deepest meaning came through creating memorial quilts to honor the passing of loved ones, which she now does for other families. Originally, however, this was something she discovered to be therapeutic and healing during her own time of loss.
“I made one of my earliest quilts from silk scarves that had belonged to my wonderful grandmother,” Mason said. “I made it to honor her passing but more than that, to honor her remarkable life. I was struck by the powerful intersection of grief, clothing and memory and felt compelled to develop my ability in the medium. I wanted to help others honor someone they loved.”
This quilt, along with many memorial quilts Mason has created, will be on display at The Dalles Art Center, located at 220 E. Fourth St., starting Thursday, Sept. 7, with an opening night reception that evening from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 30. Though Mason is based in Portland, she has family roots in Underwood, which makes having a display in the Gorge extra special.
This exhibit, titled “Lori Mason: A Life in Pattern,” is the first time Mason will ever exhibit her memorial quilt work. Due to the personal nature of her memorial quilts, they usually go directly to people’s homes throughout the country. This means that it is usually only her studio quilts that make it to the gallery wall.
“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for people to see an evolution of an artist’s work. Lori is including memorial quilts in this show that have previously only been seen by the families,” The Dalles Art Center Executive Director Sally Johnson said. “I’m also looking forward to people seeing her fabrics and a selection of new studio quilts. My hope is that our rich community of textile artists in the Gorge will appreciate Lori’s commitment to her craft and to her lifelong creative exploration of fabric.”
Memorial quilts have a long history in America going back to the 19th century, with examples like Elizabeth Rosemary Mitchell’s “The Graveyard Quilt” and 20th Century quilts honoring the grief of a nation. Mason builds on this tradition using clothing from the deceased as the material for the quilt while engaging modern symbols that bring the personality of the deceased to life; for instance, a lawyer with a lifelong love of reading is honored with a quilt made to look like a bookshelf filled with favorite stories; a civic leader and father’s story is told through the repeating patterns and the colors of his favorite ties.
Mason comes from a multi-generational family of artists and architects. She began making quilts as part of her BFA degree from the Oregon College of Art and Craft where she received her fiber arts training. She went on to study fabric design for industry at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), in New York City, where she was awarded an associate degree in applied science, summa cum laude. In the mid-1990s, she designed printed and woven fabrics for Nike Apparel in a variety of sport categories. Missing the feeling of working hands-on with fabric, she subsequently launched Lori Mason Design in 1999, creating one-of-a-kind, contemporary quilts and pillows and appearing in many nationally prestigious venues, including the Smithsonian Institution and Philadelphia.
Regardless of whether she is creating a quilt out of a deceased judge’s black robe or a studio quilt out of linen or wool, Lori maintains her focus on the innate beauty of pattern and the opportunity to solve a design challenge. In 2015 she began an ongoing series of quilts inspired by deciphering and reinterpreting Scottish tartan patterns that she then makes out of upcycled plaid shirts. As ever, her commitment to exquisite craftsmanship remains a hallmark of her thoughtful work.
The exhibit at The Dalles Art Center will display a selection of work from her career, including images and text that illuminate her process. Limited-edition charm packs of Mason’s fabrics will be for sale. These fabrics are no longer for sale online or through retail channels, making this a special offer for visitors of the exhibit.
Mason will also have an artist talk at the art center on Sept. 14 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at thedallesartcenter.org.
Commented