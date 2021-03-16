During a scorching August afternoon in 1921 a small boy drowned in the Big River. His mother, who came to his aid, also perished in the current, doubling the tragedy for our community. This was the catalyst that created the Warhaven Swimming Pool, funded completely within three months with private donations. Above the entrance to that pool, and to the three pools over the decades that followed, has hung a sign that reads, “So That No One Perishes For Lack of Skill.” It was built across the Rushing River on Warhaven Public School land in the lower West Hills.
Every elementary student learns basic swimming skills. All high school graduates are certified lifeguards. Over the years the community and high school teams have won state and regional titles. Each July the pool is the site of a large, well-attended invitational. We brag of our Olympian, a sprinter in the 4-by-100 freestyle relay, back at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, England. The team won the gold medal! Marie Corridon was the lead-off swimmer for the team, out-pacing Denmark by four tenths of a second, setting the new Olympic record of 4:29.2. Because of World War II, this was the first games to be held since the Berlin Games in 1936, in which America gave Hitler something to think about in terms of race superiority.
Our natatorium, some would say, is a sacred space. Over the decades it has brought us hope, relief, exhilaration. In no small part this is due to synchronized swimming.
Synchronized swimming became a passion for the community. This water dance became the focus of one of the town’s greatest fund raisers for which community groups and fraternal organizations, families, churches, and businesses participated with fervent vigor. This began in 1925 and has held the fixed attention of the town ever since. This was also, of course, competitive. Categories included duos, and teams of four and eight. If one could call it a season, the warmup to the crescendo were the intramurals at the high school, which ran from immediately after homecoming to Thanksgiving.
The Warhaven Synchronized Water Follies were held in the early spring, sometime between the Ides of March and April Fools’ Day. In 1937 a third and fourth category was created, the Children’s Freeform, and the one of grandest mirth, the All Men’s Classical Water Ballet. This newest category was the one that drew the crowds from around the region and which raised the largest donations. Like figure skating music, compositions over the years were eclectic, ranging from Ravel’s Bolero to Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, from Electric Light Orchestra’s Roll Over, Beethoven to Duke Ellington’s Mood Indigo. The whole melodic, symphonic, rhythmic spectrum celebrated male athleticism and physical humor.
The first building, originally named the Warhaven Natatorium was a massive log structure. The huge hardwood posts and beams were donated by LCBCC; Ceramic tiles for the lovely pool walls and floor were donated by the Warhaven Brick Works. When the pool needed to be rebuilt in 1939 there was debate to a name change. Noted one anonymous citizen, “We speak English here, not Latin. Let’s just call it a swimming pool, not some high and mighty term an emperor, sultan, or potentate would use!” That sentiment carried the day.
