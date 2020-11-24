While the fledgling settlement of Warhaven was named in 1867, incorporation took another three years of debating and planning among those first to arrive with that hallmark zeal for the commonweal, foremost among the pioneers Gettysburg veterans, officers Ebenezer Lyon, Paris DuMont, Andrew Chapman, and Wallace Caldwell, and plain-speaking sergeant major Gruff McDaniels. This circle expanded with graceful diplomacy to include Quaish elders, most notably Tsoneseek, or Golden Bear, who had a firm grasp of English thanks to the Hudson Bay trappers who had frequented the area. He spoke with a unique accent, which Lyon coined as Scottish-French. Other notables in the circle of civic advisors were farrier/farmer/blacksmith Anton Bergsdorf, Quaker farmer Jasper McVie and Methodist minister Thomas Blade.
For the territory’s purposes formal and legal incorporation of the village of Warhaven occurred July 4, 1870 on the picnic grounds at the mouth of the Rushing River where it joins the Big River. Citizens had agreed on the creation of five voting districts. The town’s compact called for a city council of five, serving three-year terms, each representing a single district, with the mayor elected from that body presiding in one-year terms. The first council was crafted by appointment, then with the unity of acclamation through unanimous consent, that being approval of men and women, white and of color. This was direct democracy at its best!
A nomination process leading to consensus had identified the five founding fathers: Anton Bergdorf of the Plateau, Paris DuMont from his West Hills farm (although he and Fanny owned a fine home Uptown as well), Andrew Chapman residing Uptown, Gruff McDaniels in Downtown, and Tsoneseek out in the Craggy Mountains. DuMont, an 1853 graduate of West Point, trained in civil engineering and administration, was nominated as mayor by Lyon, seconded by Tsoneseek, with no other names brought forward. DuMont was as capable as a fellow can be. Initially Downtown’s first term was one year and Uptown’s and the West Hills’ were two year terms, in order to stagger turnover of councilors.
In many ways theirs was a tabla rasa, or blank slate, to borrow the words and concept of philosopher John Locke. Warhaveners could create their unique Utopia! Their vision was grand, an expansive agenda of planning to create a self-sustaining city, a healthy place that could turn its back on the squalid, violent, greedy societal aspects of the East, from which most of them had fled. The Civil War was not far behind them. Its fomenting and igniting were a university on how not to engage your opponents in discourse. The first Battle of Bull Run was a picnic for civilian observers; when the grisly war finally ended, all were repulsed by weary carnage, and an exodus began for the open spaces of the West.
The hopeful yet practical settlers shaped the future of Warhaven through prudence, charity, community, and kind listening in divergent thinking. Efforts in municipal planning established their compass points for governance:
No slavery or indentured servitude in perpetuity.
Equality for all, regardless of race, creed, or gender.
Securing clean water for domestic and agricultural use for eternity, including sound solutions for water sanitation.
Fair, minimalist taxation.
By 1880 operate perennially within a balanced budget. (Over the years two charities would step forward to fiscally aid in the city’s work, the DuMont Foundation, formed in 1886, and the mysterious, anonymous Sisterhood of Kindness that began its work in 1931. Churches and civic and fraternal groups were also indispensably generous in their giving to the common good. Oddfellows and the Daughters of Rebekah in the growing community audibly raised their motto, “Visit the sick, relieve the distress, bury the dead and educate the orphans.”)
Establishment of social institutions to aid the needy, including Warhaven Care Center for the infirm, deformed, and elderly, and Warhaven Hospital to meet all medical needs. (Burial was another issue to be addressed. The Oddfellows identified land Uptown overlooking the Big River for a cemetery, which they duly purchased fairly from a Quaish farming family. These citizens became, naturally enough, the core of the town’s first Cemetery Committee. The lane into this hallowed burial ground is today known as The Last Mile.)
Creation of police, fire, and resources management departments.
Public education: Warhaven Primary, grades 1-6 and Warhaven Academy, grades 7-12. Warhaven School District had been legally formed in 1869.
Judicious and cautious mining for minerals, which included identifying three rock quarries for buildings, water systems, and road and bridge construction.
DuMont asked for a Roads and Bridges Committee which was formed, with the mayor swiftly selected unanimously as chair. DuMont was the town’s metaphor, rock-solid.
