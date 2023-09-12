Warhaven has been known since its incorporation in 1870 for its pristine waters. Not only does the wide Big River flow past our village, but the Rushing River and its numerous tributaries quench this lovely valley with mineral-rich water ideal for raising healthy grains, grasses, vegetables, and children. Our town is bordered by Smith Creek to the west and Panther Creek to the east, both mountain streams with loud rapids where swallows wheel and the peaceable eddies above which cedar waxwings cavort, havens for the angler.
These waters were largely the purview of those fortunate residents of Warhaven. When the community began the promotional work of attracting tourists, it was initially the sports fisherman and the hunters they called.
In the second half of the twentieth century things began to change. The post-WWII era and its industrial might found new fun-oriented things to build and to huckster to the masses. Invented were aluminum bats, breakaway rims for basketball, and titanium gold clubs. Other genius engineering minds looked to the water. Now kayaks are of all colors and designs. Rafts and inflatable catamarans are nearly indestructible. And all the different ways that daring athletes now jet along the surface of the Big, harnessing the gusting winds! Change is a wonderful, dramatic, constant theater to savor.
On the Rushing River a small cadre of rafting enthusiasts built a vibrant industry, beginning in the early 1970’s. The seed for this local daring expertise came from three Quaish teens, Teddy Tamanaseek, his sister Lolinda, and a cousin, Landrey Lakeleaf (who is father to Katy, the Maven and the Night Ravens’ drummer). In 1973 they pooled their resources and bought a sturdy rubber raft. From that purchase on, they succeeded. The three collaborate to this day, having had the wisdom to craft a sound and simple business plan that was able to flex and contract as the economy warranted. Today they boast a fleet of ten red Aire rafts with a helpful promotional deal for Quaish Paddle Trips’ product loyalty. From a lovely cedar facility up on Beaver Dam Creek, they float out of the slow water into the Rushing, paddling beneath the five-arched basalt viaduct bridge designed by Paris DuMont and down all the way to Pioneer Park. Of the three local outfitters, QPT commands about 45% of the rafting business.
Mary’s Guide Service does a single raft trip a day. Their bread and butter are guided kayak trips for beginning paddlers and for anglers of all skill levels. Mary Swenon moved to Warhaven in 1980 immediately after graduating from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Science in Recreation. She worked for the city for several years with Parks and Rec. before starting her business. She has never looked back. MGS now employs ten guides and they are busy throughout the summer and during the spring and fall fishing seasons. Their afternoon rafting excursions put in at McVie Park and end at Pioneer Park, where they host a sausage, sauerkraut, and potato cookout. Mary’s work on the river accounts for 25% of business.
Rowdy’s River Rafts was the last company to take to the Rushing. The founder, Keith Thrornton, was born and raised in Warhaven, a good cornerback, a fast butterflier, and a long jumper. Keith went off to the University of Idaho to study forestry. When he graduated, he married his sweetheart and they decided to settle in Warhaven where he found work with the Quaish National Forest as a timber cruiser.
Rowdy’s reception office plays rock music and the guides sport rather rakish personae, the women included. He employs twelve including eight guides, five of whom are women. His marketing plan goes after the young and affluent urbanite. He has a firm hold on the business coming out of Garfield and does promotional recreational fairs and conventions in cities including Boise, Salt Lake, Portland, Seattle, Spokane, and Denver. R Cubed currently is capturing 30% of the river trade. They put in at the confluence of Red Fox Run and the Rushing and descend, like the competition, down to Pioneer Park.
Traditionally the floating season has extended from Memorial Day to Indigenous People’s Day, but there is a growing demand for the thrills and risks of running the high water of spring runoff.
While the three companies are ambitious competitors, they are collectively a tight-knit community. On any given summer evening you would be sure to see guides palling together at the Meadows Motel Lounge or down at Brown’s Lunch Counter. When a recent tragedy struck and a kayak guide for Mary’s was caught in a strainer and drowned, everyone in the big family of boaters came together for moral and spiritual support. The celebration of life was held in the Mighty Sequoias gym. Our public suffering, our grieving, remains one of our rites of small-town living. Colorful kayaks flanked the pulpit and were adorned with brilliant flowers. The kayaker was a graduate of Warhaven High School; the place was packed.
The planned music was the recorded sounds of the river, water over stone, as it has played for millennia. Gloria Petrovich happened to be in town. She brought her twelve string Rickenbacker and her Marshall amplifier, accompanying the river sounds with arpeggios and glissandos, within a free-flowing virtuosity of finger picking amid augmented, suspended, diminished and minor ninth chords that soared and plunged like our beloved rivers.
(This music was recorded and released as Agua Elegy. Receipts of sales went through one of the Night Ravens’ foundations, which former mayor Ike Moseseek manages. Ninety percent of sales goes directly to the kayaker’s family, the remaining ten percent is for administration of this fund into perpetuity.)
