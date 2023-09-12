B4 City Council serial WITH MAP and TEXT BOX.jpg

Warhaven has been known since its incorporation in 1870 for its pristine waters. Not only does the wide Big River flow past our village, but the Rushing River and its numerous tributaries quench this lovely valley with mineral-rich water ideal for raising healthy grains, grasses, vegetables, and children. Our town is bordered by Smith Creek to the west and Panther Creek to the east, both mountain streams with loud rapids where swallows wheel and the peaceable eddies above which cedar waxwings cavort, havens for the angler.

These waters were largely the purview of those fortunate residents of Warhaven. When the community began the promotional work of attracting tourists, it was initially the sports fisherman and the hunters they called.