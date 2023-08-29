B4 City Council serial WITH MAP and TEXT BOX.jpg

Petey Wheelworn is a lanky fellow of many words. As an avid angler most think this verbosity is in direct conflict with his chosen avocation. Yet he would debate this vociferously. Several years before, Petey had moved to Warhaven from Garfield, where he had been a bank teller.

On this fine early morning Petey hiked up the Rushing River Trail from his Upton bungalow and ends his brisk jaunt at McVie Park where Jasper Creek comes into the Rushing.