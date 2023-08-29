Petey Wheelworn is a lanky fellow of many words. As an avid angler most think this verbosity is in direct conflict with his chosen avocation. Yet he would debate this vociferously. Several years before, Petey had moved to Warhaven from Garfield, where he had been a bank teller.
On this fine early morning Petey hiked up the Rushing River Trail from his Upton bungalow and ends his brisk jaunt at McVie Park where Jasper Creek comes into the Rushing.
Our fisherman discovers he is not far downstream from a pair of anglers he recognizes, George Ansbach and Orin Holman. Since it is within shouting distance, he does, hailing the two old friends, both aging farmers, both retired Warhaven City Councilors. Orin had been an especially effective mayor as a keen-minded legislative lobbyist, a very able listener.
As Petey came up the trail, Orin sighed, “Petey. Gosh, George, this puts the lid on silence and reflection.”
George nods, “Yep, I think that’s the thorny truth.”
He hails them. “Greetings, fishers of men!”
“Howdy, Petey. The fish biting for you?”
Petey is a better talker than he is a listener, which can make his company a bit of social drudgery. He could rail on about all kinds of subjects in a sort of dynamo way. One felt a little steamrolled.
In matters of religion, Petey could get downright rude and self-righteous. Currently on his mind was the schism among Protestant denominations regarding communion, something he had read about on the Internet.
“Now, I don’t know how you fellas feel about it, but I feel the Concord grape is the choice fruit for juice. It’s the grape Orthodox Jews use for their sacred wine and if it’s good enough for wine, it’s good enough for grape juice although there is another school of thought that the Catawba, Muscadine, or Scuppernong should be at the table because they are American grapes and we are Americans so that makes a lot of sense to me. I chat with a deacon from the East who says one should only use the Maraawi or the Bittuni grape because they are the grapes of the Middle East which Jesus likely liked.”
Orin was thinking this was a ramble of counting angels on the heads of pins. George had just tuned him out, proceeding to check his tackle for the next cast.
“So maybe you illustrious men have an opinion on this?”
George grew impatient. “Well, Petey, the fact is Orin and I came here to fish, not talk.”
“Understood, understood, say no more, George, but I’d really like your opinion on this.”
Orin interjected, “Now Petey, I’m a Mormon, so I don’t have much of an opinion on the choice of grape. I can tell you at our Sacrament of the Last Supper we use water and bread, and I find that a very fulfilling meal.”
George huffed. “Well, if he’s giving you his two cents, I feel like I need to give mine too.”
Both Petey and Orin smiled at George.
“So, I like nothing better for communion that a glass of a strong bodied cabernet sauvignon and one of Becky’s buttery biscuits. I feel about as close to God as a curmudgeony farmer like me can.”
Petey glances upriver. “I think I see a pretty good spot to fish from and I am heading there. You two have a great day!” And as he walks away from them, George and Orin observe Petey’s monologue muffled by the white water, complemented by syncopated gesticulation, pointing out this, pointing out that.
“That is one talkative clodhopper!”
“Now, you be kind to our friend and his innocuous soul. I mean, to put it another way, George, clam up you little shrimp or I am going to have to show you some mussel, put you in your plaice, knock you off your perch, send you down the pike.”
“Orin, you carp for the halibut and that makes my sole ache. Are you herring me? I’ve haddock up to here!”
George backed up into a blackberry cane. “Eee ouch!”
“Oh, Orin, the thorns in my life: blackberry, rose, black locust, native plum…Petey.”
“Oh, you rough old thistlely goat head! Aren’t you being a little tough on Petey? He’s more of a burr than a thorn.”
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
