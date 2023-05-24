Downtown, not far from the bridge across the Big on the corner of Albatross and Hummingbird, sits Wally’s Filling Station. It’s been there since 1910, when Standard Oil opened the filling station and garage. With the antitrust breakup of Standard Oil in 1911, it changed allegiances a number of times. It is now an Exxon property, operated by the great-grandson of Wally, Steve.
That start of the business was a bustling year, when the automobile was here to stay in Warhaven, and many things changed. We like to point out that the Internet has made us all more frenetic, more distracted, more anxious. The automobile had a similar effect. No longer in the Rushing River Valley were we limited to the speed of the horse or the temperament of the mule.
The reason Standard Oil had found Warhaven so quickly in the auto craze was Warhaven couple John Dee and Mary Means, who both rose in the ranks and influence of the oil industry. Thank you, John D. Rockefeller, for the steady flow of gasoline and petroleum products.
Today, Tootie McDaniels stands under the carport roof beside the pump, looking about. She’s seeking attendants Stan Verdillion and Rose Smith, recent graduates of her Quality Customer Service Training Program, here to personally commend them for enthusiastic participation. Steve strolls out of the office, waving.
“Sorry, Tootie. If you’re looking for Stan and Rose, they both have semester exams tomorrow. I gave them the afternoon off to review their chemistry and trigonometry notes. Do you need gas?”
“Well, I’ll try again, Steve. You hired a couple great ones this time! And I’ve got plenty of gas, thanks, chili con carne for dinner last night!” They both laugh, having known each other since before preschool.
“Partly luck on these hires, Tootie. Kids want to work here so they can fill up their friends’ rigs, or to hit on the cute drivers. These two, they want to work. And both of them are genuinely curious about mechanics. So, these two are partly my good luck.”
Tootie thinks to herself, “About the only negative to this place is their burnt coffee. I’ve told him, get a metal carafe, but he says no, wants to see the black-brown liquid in the pot. To each his own. What logic! Imagine me doing that at the L and M Merc!”
As Tootie is getting back in her car, the fire department’s red tender, Number One Oh Three, pulls up for a fill up. The volunteer, wearing yellow Nomex overalls, salutes Tootie. He ribs her from his cab window, “Madam Councilor, isn’t it about time for you to be mayor?”
She smiles. “Yep, I guess my time is coming. I can’t hide out under my rock forever.”
He laughs. “Well, you’ll make a good one, and you’d have everybody’s support, that’s for certain.”
She sighs, thinking, “I love this town!”
A second fire truck, the red pumper, Number One Oh Eight, pulls into the next bay. (Warhaven, for the protection of its residents, has strategically established three fire stations, Downtown, the West Hills, and the Craggies. While the Downtown station fills up at Wally’s, the other two have their own five hundred gallon tanks, which Wally’s distributor keeps full mostly.)
“Well, thanks for your service on the fire department. Thanks for keeping us safe.”
Tootie McDaniels starts her car, and drives back to the store to conduct some personnel evaluation interviews, some stellar critiques, some not so glowing.
Steve assists the firefighters at the pumps. He’s knows not to even attempt to clean the windshields. His father as his father before him had to learn the hard way, through the ridicule of chiding and its aftermath of embarrassment. The Warhaven Volunteer Fire Department is very particular about the appearance of their rigs. They do it all themselves, fastidiously. Some of us think they’re just a little bit too persnickety on this topic, like they’re always preparing for a parade.
Eventually the colossal tanks are filled and the big red trucks depart.
It isn’t long before Chucky Standen, pizza deliverer for Chico’s Ristorante, pulls in for fuel, driving the restaurant’s brightly painted Subaru Outback, flashy in the colors of the Italian flag, white hood, green sides, red roof and rear. He’s carrying hot pizza in the back and it’s making Steve hungry.
“What flavor of pizza is that you’re hauling, Chucky?”
“Oh, that’s the Italiano da Chico, half white sauce of parmesan and mozzarella, half tomato, all the other fixings smothered in green olives, basil and capers. You know, Chico’s spin on the Margherita.”
“Yum,” says Steve. “That makes me wonder, what do those colors represent? Does Chico make you know that?”
“Oh, yeah, Steve! Everybody who wants a job at Chico’s knows that. It’s like rule number one. White is for faith, red is for love and green stands for freedom. I’d give you some Italian geography and history, you know, Etruscan stuff and Garibaldi trivia, but I really have to get this pizza delivered.”
Steve chuckles, waving him off.
Chucky brakes a few yards on, leaning his head out the window, “Remember this! Italy is a democratic republic, founded on labor!”
Chucky shouts out his window, turning into traffic, “Viva il lavoratore!”
Steve reflects on this crypticism, wondering, “Was he saying long live the laborer or long live toilets?”
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
