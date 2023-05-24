CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Downtown, not far from the bridge across the Big on the corner of Albatross and Hummingbird, sits Wally’s Filling Station. It’s been there since 1910, when Standard Oil opened the filling station and garage. With the antitrust breakup of Standard Oil in 1911, it changed allegiances a number of times. It is now an Exxon property, operated by the great-grandson of Wally, Steve.

That start of the business was a bustling year, when the automobile was here to stay in Warhaven, and many things changed. We like to point out that the Internet has made us all more frenetic, more distracted, more anxious. The automobile had a similar effect. No longer in the Rushing River Valley were we limited to the speed of the horse or the temperament of the mule.