Warhaven has a long history of giving, of giving freely to neighbors. In recent times we have observed Gloria Petrovich and her Night Raven peers form several foundations, in part, to shelter wealth, yet these young women are equally driven by charitable altruism. The Night Ravens Foundations, managed by Mayor Ike Moseseek, has brought new vibrancy to a number of indigenous cultures and economies of the West. No one denies a collective sense of commonweal has at its heart a flair for patriotic action; fewer acknowledge that it takes a lot of moral money. Warhaven’s history on this account is a fruit tree rich with succulent pickings.
Surely the most well-known of our charitable organizations is the DuMont Foundation, formed in 1880 by Warhaven pioneers, Paris and Fanny DuMont. Paris was one of those stalwart founding fathers, veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg. He was a graduate of West Point and a conqueror of all challenges in civil engineering and we refer to him — still to this day — as the Wizard of Warhaven. Of so many buildings, bridges, and water storage infrastructure accomplishments, DuMont permanently put much of his amazing energy into our community. One example of many that remain are the glorious octagonal 100-foot-tall stone water towers.
Fanny was his intellectual equal and did much in the fields of health and education to guarantee healthy, inquisitive generations to come. In tandem they managed the foundation for two decades, generously giving to civic projects proposed by the Warhaven City Council.
In 1886 their son, Harrison, who had remained in their former hometown of Veyay, Ind., on the Ohio River to manage a few remaining DuMont business interests, decided to uproot and settle in Warhaven. In 1900 he assumed foundation management, which he maintained with his wife Lise astutely and sensitively until 1931. It was in that year that their son Ohio took on the foundation. He continued to keep a steady hand on charitable giving until 1960 when his daughter Lenore Carrington DuMont took the reins, and she kept them firmly in grasp for the longest tenure, until several years ago when she relinquished the helm to her nephew and his wife, Alan and Santi Gerbee DuMont. The buzz around town now is that with daughter Tara’s imminent graduation from college, she will return to us and jointly share responsibilities with her parents. Rumors of a Maven and the Night Ravens reunion run rife in the usual and accustom rumor mills. Tara’s keyboard virtuosity as well as her accordion antics have given many of us in Warhaven fond memories of dancing with abandon.
While the DuMont Foundation is public and transparent in its communications and its giving, we have another charitable organization that is anything but. The Sisterhood of Kindness is, in fact, a secret society that was hatched in 1931 by two grocers, Tony Dini of the L and M Merc and Henry Fieldman of Sid’s Emporium. These two businessmen were it until a chance occurrence in August of 1946, a clarion moment of discovery, when, City Councilor Mary Means, who could lip read, “overheard” a conversation of theirs. She promptly made a $5,000 donation; it was down at Brown’s Lunch Counter. Tony and Henry, flummoxed, stewed on this exposure overnight. The next day they invited Mary on a picnic in Pioneer Park, where they offered her “a seat on the board.” She accepted, saying, “I suppose I’ll have to keep my mouth shut about this.”
Henry and Tony nodded in unison. “Yes, it is of the utmost imperative, and in our bylaws, as a covert cabal and all. You are the only other individual who knows anything about this confidential organization of giving.”
Henry joined the city planning committee on which Mary sat so as to avoid appearances of a romantic interest between them. Mary passed in 1951 and was succeeded by Theodore McDaniels. Currently the two covert benefactors of the Sisterhood of Kindness are Tootie McDaniels, Theodore’s granddaughter, and Alan Fieldman, son of Albatross, great-great-grandson of Sid, and grandson of Henry.
The largest of our charities is the most well-known to the casual observer of such things. However, numerous smaller sources of giving are abundant; just attend a graduation ceremony at Warhaven High School to learn of the many scholarships that are locally nurtured. All of our social clubs, fraternal societies, and churches freely give to their causes and missions. There are seventeen funds alone dedicated in memorium to passed loved ones in town.
Two charities are worth noting for their particular focus of giving.
The Jones Fund was created by lawyer and city councilor Philander Jones (1852-1927).
He used his estate to cover the cost of legal fees for women in need, monies managed by the Congregational Church. Many a divorce, estate settlement, and child custody conflict have been resolved in a woman’s favor due to this resource.
Lionel Packwack (1840-1929), city councilor and the milliner and famed “Feather Gatherer” established the Packwack Trust in 1910 with the mission of supplying equipment to keep athletes safe. This eventually focused on the baseball batting and football helmets for Warhaven teams, funded in perpetuity. Additionally it now aids equestrian, wrestling and lacrosse teams as well with protective headgear.
The City Council, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
Commented