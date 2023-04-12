CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Warhaven has a long history of giving, of giving freely to neighbors. In recent times we have observed Gloria Petrovich and her Night Raven peers form several foundations, in part, to shelter wealth, yet these young women are equally driven by charitable altruism. The Night Ravens Foundations, managed by Mayor Ike Moseseek, has brought new vibrancy to a number of indigenous cultures and economies of the West. No one denies a collective sense of commonweal has at its heart a flair for patriotic action; fewer acknowledge that it takes a lot of moral money. Warhaven’s history on this account is a fruit tree rich with succulent pickings.

Surely the most well-known of our charitable organizations is the DuMont Foundation, formed in 1880 by Warhaven pioneers, Paris and Fanny DuMont. Paris was one of those stalwart founding fathers, veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg. He was a graduate of West Point and a conqueror of all challenges in civil engineering and we refer to him — still to this day — as the Wizard of Warhaven. Of so many buildings, bridges, and water storage infrastructure accomplishments, DuMont permanently put much of his amazing energy into our community. One example of many that remain are the glorious octagonal 100-foot-tall stone water towers.