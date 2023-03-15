Louisa Hershberger sits by herself on a bench in Pioneer Park, nibbling on carrot sticks. It is mid-afternoon, and the sun is up across the sky, considering its descent. The Rushing River murmurs to her as she unwinds from one of her committee meetings, the Parks and Recreation Committee, which she chairs.
While chilly, she remains snug in her ivory cable knit sweater and her royal blue beret. She is a sight to behold, sporting her lively long strawberry blonde hair and her freckled cheeks and forehead, her blue eyes keen, on the cool side.
A wayward, tardy cottonwood seed floats down through the light to the rock-strewn water. Some mallards are chattering.
One of her concerns is that voiced by three camps of constituents, and it hinges on the perceptions around equitable funding for pet sports. These three camps are, let us call them the pickle ball contingent, the disc golf cabal, and the bocci brigade. Each has its gripe, and all have expressed ire at Louisa and the city for not doing more to convenience them in supporting their recreational pursuits.
“Holy cow!” she vents in solitude. “I’ve been on the job two weeks and they want miracles!”
Yet her frustration is tempered by her innate tenacity. She would find a means of pleasing all three groups.
The next day she schedules three meetings, one at Lemuel’s Bowling Palace, one at the Warhaven Public Golf Course, and one with Hen Chapman, known as a fiercely competitive pickle ball player.
The money was there in the city budget. The issue was space for the construction of new parks. She spent the rest of her afternoon chatting with city planning and maintenance personnel to aid in the shaping of her ideas.
Her ideas on governance and farming — and family for that matter — were always having to compete against her cogitation on her passion for practical jokes, and often, her discipline was not up to the task of keeping priorities straight. For her and her extended family, a good laugh was God’s medicine.
These practical jokes of hers were neither cruel nor bent on making out the victim as fool. Rather, they were forms of performance art. Five years back she “hired” Orin Holman, George Ansbach, and Stanley Humphley to dress up on Epiphany and parade business to business seeking the baby Jesus. For Halloween next year she is planning to rig a plastic raven in the black walnut closest to the City Hall entrance and pester her fellow city councilors as they approach, a blue tooth speaker in the tree, she in her truck with a microphone, speaking in her pretty good alto impersonation of Groucho Marx.
With her Evangelical Lutheran upbringing and her Amish husband, we in Wahaven suppose she sits at the junction where Lutheran and Amish humor meet, self-effacing, self-deprecating, understated. Louisa sneaks deceptively cleverly in her execution of these covert practical jokes. By and large she is low-tech in these pursuits, but as is evident here, not always. The Hershbergers are legendarily low-tech. While the Amish twins brought Amish practices to Warhaven, they did not turn their backs on mechanical advantage or the labor-saving computer. We do know their idea of social media is to go down to Brown’s Lunch Counter in the horse and buggy and eavesdrop.
Easter two years back she began in January filming a stop action video of a stuffed jack rabbit hiding Easter eggs about the Hershberger property, all of this undetected by her extended family, for which she was duly prideful. On a whim she sent the video to the National Enquirer, which ran with the story, painting a giant canvas of the real Easter bunny at work, which became a story on Facebook with a gazillion video plays.
Back to the work of the people, Louisa’s three meetings were productive. With Hen Chapman’s help and charity, she is able to secure a quarter acre at McVie Park in the lower West Hills for the construction of a pair of pickleball courts, which Lyon Chapman Bat and Casket Company fund. McVie Park sits at the junction of Blackberry Road and Jasper Way and abuts the confluence of Jasper Creek and the Rushing River.
The meeting at the Warhaven Public Golf Course was a little more complicated. The school district was brought in and its board and Superintendent Clammers agreed that disc golf would be a healthy addition to the physical education curriculum. They agreed to a nine-hole course that wrapped around the school complex property, making it easily accessible to both the students and the taxpayers, with the Parks and Recreation staff taking up its maintenance.
Lastly, at Lemuel’s Bowling Palace, Louisa called in the Cemetery Board that agreed that creating two grass and sand bocci ball courts out the Last Mile on an open, level stretch would be a great way to enhance our public space at the IOOF Cemetery.
It should be clear to any observer that Louisa Hershberger conscientiously carries on the good governance tradition of the Warhaven City Council.
