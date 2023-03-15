CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Louisa Hershberger sits by herself on a bench in Pioneer Park, nibbling on carrot sticks. It is mid-afternoon, and the sun is up across the sky, considering its descent. The Rushing River murmurs to her as she unwinds from one of her committee meetings, the Parks and Recreation Committee, which she chairs.

While chilly, she remains snug in her ivory cable knit sweater and her royal blue beret. She is a sight to behold, sporting her lively long strawberry blonde hair and her freckled cheeks and forehead, her blue eyes keen, on the cool side.