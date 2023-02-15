CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

It was February. Two Warhaven women, Sheila Petrovich and Becky Ansbach, are strolling the Last Mile, out to the cemetery to visit the grave of Becky’s mother, Angeline, who had passed away this past year.

Sheila and Becky are well bundled up. It is a cold late winter day, and the breeze from the north is biting. They hold coffee cups, sipping as they walk. The pair approach a vista of the Big River, expansive, gray under the overcast sky. They stop to chat beneath an Oregon white oak, still in leaf but bare of snow. Sheila’s black full length down quilted coat sways in a gust of wind. Becky’s white windbreaker crinkles as she raises her arm to sip the coffee.