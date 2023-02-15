It was February. Two Warhaven women, Sheila Petrovich and Becky Ansbach, are strolling the Last Mile, out to the cemetery to visit the grave of Becky’s mother, Angeline, who had passed away this past year.
Sheila and Becky are well bundled up. It is a cold late winter day, and the breeze from the north is biting. They hold coffee cups, sipping as they walk. The pair approach a vista of the Big River, expansive, gray under the overcast sky. They stop to chat beneath an Oregon white oak, still in leaf but bare of snow. Sheila’s black full length down quilted coat sways in a gust of wind. Becky’s white windbreaker crinkles as she raises her arm to sip the coffee.
“But I’m such a loner!” Becky wails.
“It’s not that you are a snob or hold yourself higher than others. You’re an introvert. You need to recharge. Nobody has infinite energy, Becky.”
Sheila and Becky have known each other for years. When Sheila Black Berry first came to Warhaven, her children and Becky’s older siblings were schoolmates and friends. When Sheila went through her divorce, Becky’s parents reached out to her. When Sheila and Pete Petrovich married, the Ansbachs were all there for the celebration. When Becky’s mom passed away, Sheila and Pete were there for the Ansbachs. This is one of those beauties of small town life, the give and take, the rekindling of love through our ebbs and flows.
Becky saw the weave of community everywhere. Becky had overcome drugs and that took a village to raise her from the ashes. Now she is taking free rein of the Ansbach farm. She has been surprised to find her father happier than he has ever been, despite his bouts with mourning his best friend’s sudden passing. His PSTD also remains a concern, but by and large Becky’s farming acumen has given George a new lease on life.
“Look. When they need you, you are there for them.”
“And then there’s the essential corollary.”
“When you need them, they’ll be there.”
The sky is clearing, but to Becky it seemed still overcast, hazy.
Sheila chuckled, “You know, Becky, I’ve had a lot of loved ones pass. Maybe one’s mother is the toughest, I’m not sure. I had some great uncles I idolized.”
“I know,” Becky began. “It’s the honor of survival, and the horror of it. My meth addiction introduced me to a lot of folks who are no more. But, my own flesh and blood. That’s been so different, Sheila.”
“Proximity has a lot to do with your torment over loss.”
“You’re right, Sheila. My grieving was one thing but watching Dad’s suffering was worse. She was his devout sidekick, here one moment, gone the next, ripped out of his being.”
Sheila sipped from her coffee cup. “This walk of ours. You’re paying a compliment to that woman who gave you birth, and I like to think, every time I visit a cemetery that all the residents notice the presence of the living, and revel in their gravy way.”
Becky laughs, touching Sheila’s forearm. “You have a way with words!”
“Oh, words. They are a treasure, but sometimes a burden. I mean, our conversations about death — sometimes silence is a better language. As a child I had these old men in my life, and they all loved words, loved to pun, some even punned in Latin! Their playfulness with language brought a lot of joy to a household that was largely focused on making great sums of money, not really a playful pursuit.”
“You’ve done pretty well on your own terms — Uptown Girl Boutique, La De Da Gift Emporium, Tattoo Mania, all you’ve done for Maven and the Night Ravens and their foundations.”
“Well, Becky, I watched the way the happy ones did it, and I have tried to emulate the accumulation, without the destruction that some saw fit to wreck upon others.”
Becky smiled, “And I guess that’s what I love about farming, that it’s easy to consider altruism and the challenges of others.”
“Oh, Becky, I know how proud your dad is of you. You’re making a great farmer, and maybe someday you’ll consider running for the city council? Follow in his footsteps.”
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
