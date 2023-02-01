CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

McKinley, our county seat in New Hope County, sits up the Big 30 miles.

It is certainly not lack of ambition that kept us from coveting that distinction in Warhaven; we simply didn’t want the additional, burdensome layers of government. There is a lot of kowtowing in county seats. Our founding fathers knew this from their existences before the West in the East, and in complete consensus they turned their backs of the inevitable prattle and squabbling that would come with such a prize of dubious distinction.