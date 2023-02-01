McKinley, our county seat in New Hope County, sits up the Big 30 miles.
It is certainly not lack of ambition that kept us from coveting that distinction in Warhaven; we simply didn’t want the additional, burdensome layers of government. There is a lot of kowtowing in county seats. Our founding fathers knew this from their existences before the West in the East, and in complete consensus they turned their backs of the inevitable prattle and squabbling that would come with such a prize of dubious distinction.
Our forefathers who settled Warhaven were largely veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg — in contrast to the pioneers of McKinley who were veterans of the Siege of Vicksburg, proud men of the XV Corps and the Union Army of the Tennessee.
Back then in the 1870s, when the county was formed, the town of miners and boatmen was known as Mercuryville. Our ancestors, the new arrivals at the confluence of the Big and Rushing, called that place and its people Mercurial, and kept, as much as possible, out of their cantankerous ways.
McKinley is and Mercuryville was smaller than Warhaven in population, about 3,000 today. We in Warhaven never rub that in, yet they perceive such an ongoing snub. Some of us consider it a kind of trans-generational Napoleon complex of theirs.
The name change occurred Jan. 1, 1902, following the assassination the preceding autumn of President William McKinley. It might be of interest to note that this tragic event was the one that made the great and brilliant, albeit jingoistic, Theodore Roosevelt President of the United States.
Being the county seat, McKinley has had more lawyers than preachers, deacons, and acolytes combined. So it’s a litigious place, and through to this day a busy courtroom with an all-beef hot dog food cart on the side street. Naturally there were rivalries at and away from the judge’s bench and juries.
There’s the case of two young lawyers, Johnston Wetwash and P.B. Streetor, who both took a hankering for a farmer’s daughter, Penelope Longing. The rival wooing was entertaining because it was so public. Some of the courtroom hangers-on wondered out loud why those fellows didn’t set up bleachers and charge admission. This was back in the 1920s during the administration of Warren G. Harding.
Penelope was a clerk in the assessor’s office and took her lunch promptly at noon. Why, those cynical curmudgeons and loafers saw the spectacle as a kind of regularly scheduled train wreck. The way they hooted among themselves and cat called the universe they resembled a Greek chorus. These two lawyers with their stiff collars and their pomaded hair glistened under the sun like tinsel. She sat coyly on one of the park benches with her bobbed hair and rouge and painted lips. Penelope reveled in the attention — of the suitor lawyers and the gawking old men. The girl knew what was going on, and she played them for all that they were worth, theatrically speaking, her conceit of deceit.
As is the way with young bucks, it ended in a ruckus of fisticuffs. One was schooled in the rules of the Marquess of Queensbury; the other in the rules of the street and survival, and thus it was a pitifully brief duel. Both found themselves professionally embarrassed, and their careers were cut brief in New Hope County. On the other hand, Penelope had also caught the eye of her elected boss. In the tumult of this unseemly attention and in its wan wake, the assessor nobly courted and successfully wooed her. They were married the following spring in McKinley’s Methodist church.
Economically, McKinley has had its booms and its busts, whereas Warhaven sails with a more even keel. World Wars, wars in general have been good for McKinley, with its mining. They are proud of that industry as proofed in their high school mascot, the McKinley Miner.
As the county seat McKinley is home and host to mid-August’s New Hope County Fair. A lot went on there, from 4-H bunnies to FFA hogs, but it was fruit preservation, Department 550 that captured our imaginations. Now the folks in McKinley have always been partial to peaches and apples, both fine fruits to be sure. We in Warhaven are focused almost exclusively on the red raspberry. There are individuals here who are or have been exceptions, hold outs if you will. It takes all kinds, even the odd ducks and misfits.
In contrasting those of McKinley against we of Warhaven it is our position that while the McKinleyites are skilled in the culinary arts of chemistry and thermal dynamics, we have passion. What is a recipe but a written down rerun of a chemistry experiment? We brought our hearts and our souls intro the kitchen and onto the battlefield of county fair display tables; they brought cookbooks and reading glasses.
Well, does this really matter, for its apples and oranges anyway — or peaches and red raspberries. No one can say a blue ribbon peach conserve is in any way inferior to a red raspberry preserve. It would be like the bragging rights between cats and dogs. Yet, we in Warhaven know, as each pitches perennially his or her concoctions, theirs are the balls and our are the strikes of jams and jellies at the New Hope County Fair.
Commented