He listened to Bartok as he died. She sat out on the patio, tapping her foot, smoking a cigarette. He was a Magyar, and proud. The “Concerto for Orchestra” touched him in his death-bed, aiding him to smell the scents of his Hungarian soul in this impending passing over. She smoked another cigarette and drank a gin and tonic. Classical music! She preferred AC/DC and Guns and Roses.
Andar Arpad had come to Warhaven as a child, a DP — or Displaced Person — after World War II, he and his surviving family members refugees from the destruction and mayhem of Europe. Growing up he was a hard worker, in school, in his chores; he impressed his neighbors with his persistently positive mettle when it came to labor. He attended the University of Idaho and studied forestry, working for the Forest Service for 20 years, then retiring to accept a job with Lyon Chapman Bat and Casket Company as their hardwoods forester.
Andar was frugal as a worker. He saved and invested and bought land. By the time he was 65, he was worth about $10 million.
In Moscow, Idaho, in school he had met Anne Lalacy, a reference librarian with the college. He was smitten. They were married two years later in a big event in Lewiston, from where she and her six siblings hailed. Anne was witty and robust in spirit and worked as hard as her husband. In moving to Warhaven she found work as the corporate librarian for River Currents Power up at the airport. They raised no children, but hosted many foreign exchange students, and these international lives enriched theirs a thousand ways.
Andar and Anne had expansive plans for retirement, full of travel and leisure. But Anne developed brain cancer when she was 55 and died within the year. She had become close friends with Bertie Chapman; Bertie shifted into caregiver to Anne and delivered kind comfort and graceful silence as Anne’s speech slurred and then disappeared in her agonies of dying.
Hen Chapman had acted as the couple’s executor. It was at Hen’s recommendation that Andar update his will and other legal documents, which he accomplished the next month.
Daphne the gold digger. She had had her sorrows which may have explained her inner meanness, but she had had her exhilarations too, her gambles and emotional risks that paid off. She could be feisty and combative, but could play the coquette quite skillfully, quite seductively. Many of us in Warhaven justly acknowledge she is the master at malice.
Once she about picked a fight with Debbie Dacnic, who was working the cash register at Warhaven Building Supply. Daphne had forgotten her wallet, plus she was jealous of Debbie’s cool, entrancing eye liner. Daphne wanted to punch her out of embarrassment and out of a selfish envy. But Debbie out stared her, and Daphne had blinked.
Daphne found Andar in his grieving widowerhood and stalked, swiping demurely at his few vulnerabilities. Her dyed auburn hair and painted red lips were tools for her vamping, and she reaped his trust, she believed. He was warned, but he was lonely. She cooked his favorite meals, goulashes, paprikas, galuska, and cold sour cherry soup. She listened to his stories, praising everything Hungarian. She moved in.
He talked of marriage, and she was very eager to elope right then and there. But the next week he received his diagnosis of terminal cancer. That was three months ago and things digressed so swiftly that Andar never brought up the subject again. Imminent death can make one a little self-absorbed. Daphne fretted.
When Bertie offered to provide respite care, Daphne declined, saying she was handling it, playing the subtle martyr card.
She never did see his will, presuming, one might suppose, that he would be generous to her in his passing, that he would demonstrate chivalrous care for our vixen. It was vexing to Daphne to learn the entirety of his estate went to the American Red Cross. Hen came calling to tell her this, and to secure the house, and upon hearing the dismal news she tapped her nails several times on the kitchen countertop, reached for the vase of flowers beside her, then threw that at the window over the sink. Glass everywhere.
Hen sighed. “I’d be riled too.”
The City Council is a work of fiction that sprang from observing contentious politicians. This narrative serial was initially conceived as a radio project back in 2006. That year it began to be published in print in the White Salmon Enterprise. It now appears every two weeks in the Columbia Gorge News.
This creative writing is set in the imaginary western town of Warhaven, which lies at the confluence of the Rushing and Big rivers. The town was settled in 1867 by veterans of the Battle of Gettysburg, who sought to leave the carnage and duplicity of the East for a more harmonious society in the West. In Warhaven, city government works efficiently with altruism for the commonweal of the community, which is the work’s overriding theme.
