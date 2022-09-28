He listened to Bartok as he died. She sat out on the patio, tapping her foot, smoking a cigarette. He was a Magyar, and proud. The “Concerto for Orchestra” touched him in his death-bed, aiding him to smell the scents of his Hungarian soul in this impending passing over. She smoked another cigarette and drank a gin and tonic. Classical music! She preferred AC/DC and Guns and Roses.

Andar Arpad had come to Warhaven as a child, a DP — or Displaced Person — after World War II, he and his surviving family members refugees from the destruction and mayhem of Europe. Growing up he was a hard worker, in school, in his chores; he impressed his neighbors with his persistently positive mettle when it came to labor. He attended the University of Idaho and studied forestry, working for the Forest Service for 20 years, then retiring to accept a job with Lyon Chapman Bat and Casket Company as their hardwoods forester.