Orin and Susan Holman owned a primer gray 1962 Ford Econoline. It was not licensed. It was their mobile tiny home for escape from chores. It sat in the barn out of the elements, configured as a simple camping van. For amenities it included a comfortably firm double mattress.
They would drive the rig out to Fetching Springs Creek, which runs through the Holman place. Orin had built a cement and steel fire ring, based on a National Forest design, which he kept tarped and dry. Beside the pit were two camp chairs, fabricated from old tractor seats.
This refuge from plowing and canning was their place of peace, a ways from the madding crowd, far from the world’s woes of famine and pestilence, hate, and war.
One day, as he raked hay he mused, “Our camp’s simplicity is its luxury; its luxury is its simplicity!” Orin had once studied formal rhetoric at BYU, when he was competing on the debate team; he could not recall its Latin name, this statement abruptly turned 180 degrees. “Antithesis? Anadisplosis?” he wonders with little resolve. Regardless, among the larch and vine maple, he and Susan could disregard all hardships — every travail.
Later that day he sipped honeyed peppermint tea after chores. He nodded. “Note to self: We could use a camping trip.”
This was after he had advised his city council colleagues that he would not seek reelection. He fought brief binges of self-reproach and saw looming governmental chores that seemed to want his attention.
Wherefore these castigations sprang, he was wise enough to label them his major mission now placed in perspective, the quiet voice testing to see if he was indeed through with the people’s work.
And then Orin acknowledged that this change would be a transition to put his mettle to trial, to test his resolve.
And again he knew it was time for a camping trip away from the alarm clock and the telephone.
And it came to pass that he walked into the house and praised Susan for the wonderful smells rising from the stove. He hugged her, but she shooed him away.
“Behold, the camping van is soon to be packed and tomorrow we shall take our chariot to the woods and I shall woo you with levity, hot dogs, and fried potatoes.”
And now Susan laughs. She curtsies. “I shall be yours tomorrow, but tonight, I am the kitchen’s mistress!”
And it came to pass that they dined amicably in their light-filled dining room on beef stew and steaming greens, chard and kale and turnip greens.
And as they completed dinner, Susan raised her water glass to her husband.
“This woman would be blessed in a multitude of ways if you would do the dishes for I am looking forward to that day, that tomorrow in which you whisk me off my feet and carry me away in your gleaming gray chariot. I have preparatory swooning to do.”
And so it was that the Holmans settled in at the camping spot for two nights, appreciating each other’s company, the songs of the crickets and frogs and doves and owls, the breeze in the trees, and the crackling of the wood in the firepit. They dined that first night on pork chops marinated in a raspberry sauce, potatoes and onions with garlic, stewed chard and peppers, and for dessert, tapioca pudding.
Susan and Orin had the most wonderful conversations here. Never an impatience to get on to chores, never a phone call to answer or a bill to pay. Tonight’s discussion centered around travel. Where they might go. How much it might cost. The mode of transportation and various grades of luxurious housing options
And in the relief of their retreat Susan noticed a change in Orin, a loosening in the shoulders, that to her heralded his decision to leave the Warhaven City Council.
At the campfire after dinner Susan knitted, working on a sweater, while Orin puttered, as men will do camping.
“Susan, surely this is our taste of glory, our heaven, to sit in each other’s company without distraction, our mansion with celestial ceilings.”
She smiled. “Yes, Orin. I could do this forever with you.”
“In that case, could I interest you in a s’more?”
