Orin and Susan Holman owned a primer gray 1962 Ford Econoline. It was not licensed. It was their mobile tiny home for escape from chores. It sat in the barn out of the elements, configured as a simple camping van. For amenities it included a comfortably firm double mattress.

They would drive the rig out to Fetching Springs Creek, which runs through the Holman place. Orin had built a cement and steel fire ring, based on a National Forest design, which he kept tarped and dry. Beside the pit were two camp chairs, fabricated from old tractor seats.