The Warhaven City Council’s designated state lobbyist was its mayor, and with several terms as its presiding officer, Orin Holman was surely a gifted advocate for legislative and administrative change, for he listened even better than he spoke.
Orin sat in the state capitol’s largest hearing room to squelch a bill that, on its surface, sounded innocuous, but at its core, was racist in effect. While our small town of Warhaven does not struggle with the disease of racism, in the state’s larger towns and cities, it was a real malady, a cancer too many had just decided — or rather through neglect — to live with, which was not painful if you were white.
Orin’s testimony came just before the lunch break, which he felt was fortuitous, for it gave the fat cat legislators something else to chew on with their steaks and broccolini.
“The City of Warhaven implores this committee to table this bill; in fact, to kill it. Every multiethnic nation in history had its trails toward fairness in society. Well, those that lost the fight, well, it all began in a single, seemingly innocent piece of legislation decorated with flowers and doilies — and with it the essential ingredient, the flag of patriotism. In relatively recent history look to Germany in the 1930s, the former Yugoslavia after Marshall Tito or South Africa’s Apartheid. My intention is not to be dramatic, but factual. I ask that you honorable ladies and gentlemen craft legislation on the bedrock of love, not on the flinty scree of hate, bolstered by business strategy and profit.”
Privately he had visited briefly with each of the seven members of the committee, deftly inferring, implying so as to cajole reflection, hinting that reelection was never a sure thing, and that this bill would be their albatross if it went to the floor for a vote. This bill would attract big dollars leading up to November.
This housing bill that would have empowered landlords free reign to evict and to raise rents at will did not leave the committee, and Orin Holman’s honor was one reason why.
It was on the drive home that he pondered the next election. Both he and George Ansbach were up for reelection. Orin had been at it for so long, he tried to imagine life without serving on the Warhaven City Council. “I still love it,” he thought. “Maybe it’s the right time to retire, when politics has still not soured for me.”
That evening, sitting at the kitchen table with Susan, he posed the question.
“Well,” she began, “you certainly have given your fair share of time and talent.” She sighed. “You wouldn’t be bored, for Heaven’s sake! And if you did, I could put you to saintly work with the vacuum cleaner!”
Orin slept on it. The next morning he rose at 5 for chores. As he opened up the henhouse and the pale light came in on the Barred Rock layers, his indecision vanished. “Without government in my life, farming might even be more fun.”
At breakfast, Orin shared his revelation with Susan.
“Good call, mister. Now let’s figure out how to keep this farm going AND do some traveling.”
He took her hands in his. “Agreed!”
Throughout breakfast and following Orin experienced a growing giddiness. He felt like his shoes had pressurized cushions in them. “Perhaps,” he mused. “I’m having a moon walk.”
There were three oil changes he needed to do, on the 54 F-250 Ford pickup truck, the 82 Kubota M tractor, and the 52 John Deere M tractor. As he worked, still buoyed by the joy of the decision, a gnawing began.
“I’ve got to tell George!” he blurted toward the barn cat, Joseph F.
He was sure he was sure. After the oil changes, he called George and invited him out for lunch for burgers and root beers at Brown’s Lunch Counter.
•••
The City Council is a work of fiction appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
