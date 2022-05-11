Back in Episode 144, Molly Marian Umtuck, cub reporter for our weekly newspaper, the Warhaven Printed Plowshare, was assigned by her boss, editor and publisher Simon Proctor to do a story on the favorite items of hardware down at the hardware store.
This piece was very popular with readers so by the end of the month Proctor had directed her to expand her research and write a second installment. In that first piece the sales staff at Warhaven Building Supply by and large were fans of pins: Clevis pins and R-clips or cotter pins, span pins, screw pins, and City Councilor Debbie Dacnic’s favorite, the linch pin. She waxed, “So symmetrical, so sturdy and functional. Symbolic too, a circle with a line through it!”
It took Molly several trips to the store to reconnect with all the clerks, but it was worth it. Not only did she enjoy the finished piece, she learned a lot about hardware and a bonus was reconnecting with all these knowledgeable, service-oriented folks. As she walked about the aisles, Molly decided her choice, pliers. She had in her small tool kit a pair of vice grips and some needle nose pliers, and a red handled slip joint pliers. She grimaced, thinking, “If these people knew I’ve used a vice grips for a hammer, they wouldn’t talk to me!” She stood staring at the tools, marveling, “I never knew there were so many kinds of pliers!”
She found Jerry Cisticola in the paint department doing color alchemy, adding dark pigment to make white. He offered the masonry trowel. ”If you haven’t read Poe’s ‘The Cask of Amontillado,’ you don’t know how useful a trowel can be! I occasionally find it useful in the garden, but gardeners and masons would chide me for that. It’s a sturdy little hand tool that no homeowner should be without.”
Phil Treepie was in plumbing searching for fittings. He said he was partial to the flush value seat ball. “When everything is plumb with your toilet, the world is rosy. Toilet repairs are rather straight forward, if you’re patient as a troubleshooter. Sometimes this essential piece of plumbing just needs a good cleaning to make the seal perfect again.”
Julie Jay was at the cash register. She said, “I love adjustable wrenches: Crescent, pipe, and the monkey. Probably the last one because my father used to scold us. He’d get frustrated when we’d get enthusiastic about our chaotic play and he’s shout, ‘There you go again, you blasted kids, throwing a monkey wrench into my tranquility!’ That made us laugh, which made him laugh, and everything was all right at the Jay residence!”
Buster Mesia smiled, saying, “Oh, that’s easy, Molly. For me, it’s the carabiner. I do some technical climbing and rock climbing, so this special shackle is one of those pieces of hardware that can be the difference between safety and getting maimed. There are a hundred uses for this simple fastener around the home or camp or in your workplace.
“So versatile. A gem of engineering. Everybody uses them, farmers and orchardists, loggers and truckers. If you’re not good with knots, carabiners are a godsend. They’ve gotten me out of a pinch a number of times.”
Debbie Dacnic was out in the lumber yard, inspecting a bunk of 2x4s. When asked the question, she pursed her lips, thinking. “Of all the torments in carpentry, the slotted screwdriver was the devil’s best practical joke. That tool just slipped and slid and often ended up in someone’s finger, and that can lead to real bleeders! When the Phillips head came along, that changed. The tool stayed where it was set and you could do your work without fear of slashing yourself or gouging what you were working on. Thank you Portlander Henry F. Phillips!” She thought some more. “You know, I could answer that in dozens of ways. My dad loved hardware stores, and I would tag along with him on shopping trips. He would marvel at mankind’s inventiveness; how clever we were at time-saving and labor-saving inventions. Another one that I’m fond of, because I’m a little vain about my nails is, ahhh — are disposable neoprene shop gloves: There are a lot of cooties and filth involved in mechanics, all that grease and oils and various lubricants. These rubber gloves allow the dirtiest of jobs to leave our hands unphased. No more deep grime under the fingernails. No more looking like you’d just been fingerprinted.”
Gene Pyrrhuloxia spoke up for the turnbuckle. “So simple in concept; yet so effective. Debbie might say it’s simplicity is the yin and yang of engineering. But keep in mind it’s a challenge to the dyslexic with those bolts turning in opposition.”
Myron Manakin praised the come-alone. “Consider fence mending, felling in tight places, even towing out dummies who drive into snowy ditches. I have a cousin, Felber, who came to visit me in a snowstorm, but he went afoul and ended up in a drift an eighth of a mile from my place. We used a come-along hand winch and some lengths of chain and saved his bacon. Out in less than ten minutes! You have to be careful with those things; they’re under A LOT of tension!
“I like the shaft collar too because it’s so specialized, cinching up on a cylinder, and cap push nuts are cool, when you need one. I guess that one sums up hardware. When you have a problem with stuff, go to the hardware store; there’s almost always a solution.”
•••
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
