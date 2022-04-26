He was born Chauncey Hillambaum Sweets in 1950. Chauncey had weighed in at eight pounds, three ounces, so his parents, Williamina and Lloyd Sweets, envisioned he would grow into big shoes. The family lived downtown, which aided the boy in his earliest aspirations. He always had a ready smile, which for some cynics, was proof of his idiocy. When he was old enough to stroll the neighborhood or wheel around on his tricycle, he quickly received the nickname of Happy. His story is a hapless one, at least many chapters of it; Happy was once one of Warhaven’s criminal minds.
By age 5, he developed a desire for shoplifting, but he wasn’t very good at it. As a present to himself on his 12th birthday he went out at dusk and stole a set of Chevy Impala hubcaps, not realizing the car belonged to a city policeman, who heard the screech of tire iron on metal, followed the boy home, and nabbed him.
Happy’s apprenticeship in crime largely came from listening to the older boys. He stole his first bottle of liquor at age 13. He was not a big drinker; he made a lot of money selling such bootie to his classmates.
One day he began a series of prank phone calls to a local beauty parlor, where his cousin Darlene worked doing nails. This went on daily for several weeks. Darlene’s boss grew tired of this and called the phone company. When Happy called the next time, they kept him on the line, cooing, and asking him what would make him stop this anonymous harassment. Happy thought he had hit paydirt and asked for $20, which, if you check your dictionary of legal terms, is extortion. That earned him scoldings from the police chief, the judge, and his parents and 20 hours of community service hosing off dumpsters at the city dump. He had to keep looking over his shoulder for curious black bears.
Now in his dotage, he and his compadre, Chuck Roobesh, sit on tattered webbed-aluminum lawn chairs behind a peeling gray bungalow Downtown, sipping from cans of Coors Banquet, reminiscing on the ups and downs of their careers. Chuck had been a car thief for a chop shop in Garfield. He’d made a fair living until he was nearly clubbed to death by a husband who thought he had caught his wife’s lover. Not only did that land him in jail, but he ended up in perpetual pain from uninspired dental work necessitated by the beating. Happy winced at the story. Physical confrontations did not excite him, as they did for many men he had known in his days of incarceration.
Happy took a guzzle. “Well, the first time I did serious time was back in ‘76. It was just bad luck. I was driving across Montana muling some drugs for a Garfield gangster. I approach a wildfire scene, trucks all over the place, but all the firefighters were working up the slope fighting a grass fire along this freeway. Heck, all those brass fittings, all those radios. I felt like I was passing a candy store at midnight with its door wide open. So I braked and started gathering.
“Someone spotted me. I took off running, but ended up tackled by some young buck who spit tobacco juice in my eyes and pummeled me pretty bad. Well, these were those green, U.S. Forest Service rigs, so I get thrown into federal court in Billings where the judge was a no-nonsense guy. With the drugs and the theft, they gave me five years in Kansas. My previous record did not help much.”
They both laughed.
“Nope,” said Chuck. “I would guess not.”
The lawn chairs set beside Happy’s horseshoe pit, of which he was very proud.
“Chuck, how about we throw a few shoes?”
“Is there a wager?” Chuck asked.
“Fine. Five bucks. First to 11.”
Chuck threw first. “Happy, are you happy? I mean, are you content?”
“Ahhh — I guess what I am is satisfied. Life’s been fair. I’ve gotten what I’ve deserved. Once I cleaned up my act, I found steady work at the mill. Gus Chapman was real good to me. So’s his kid Hen. Some day I’ll retire, maybe take off in the camper for parts unknown. I’m good. And you?”
Chuck nodded, throwing his second shoe. “Life’s OK. I’ll get a pension in the next few years if I don’t get fired first. There’s a lot of stress in sanitation engineering!”
They both laughed as Happy threw his first shoe which sailed over the backboard and rolled pinwheeling until it crashed into the backdoor stoop.
“That was not the throw I was planning.”
