Some of the devout among us are prone to sharing their beliefs in the battles of good and evil that are waged down the Last Mile, that hallowed ground of the IOOF Cemetery where angels brandish sabers of goodness against the wicked predilections of a horde of imps, both sides of this cosmic battle struggling to corral the souls of the recently departed. Foremost in the struggle, aiding the angels, are the elves Gabe and Mike, the sons of Dan who was the son of Dave. Among themselves, their collective moniker is “the Retributors.” Mostly they wage battle with demoted or fallen angels, spirits who sought to rewrite the episodes of mortality which we in Warhaven live out as characters in a celestial play. These dark spirits would ally themselves with imps, who did the physical dirty work. When they caught or cornered culprits, Gabe and Mike would cudgel the troublemakers until their opponents were black and blue and purple. This practice of theirs kept a kind of balance out at the cemetery. It’s been said that once there were trolls who lived atop the bluff above the Big River, but that generations earlier the elves vanquished the trolls, sending them to wander the West for another home.
In lulls of conflict Gabe and Mike would play practical jokes on the teenagers who snuck out there to smooch or to drink pilfered hootch. With modern cars, things were now different. They used to love to wriggle under the hood of a parked vehicle and steal its rotor from under the distributor cap. That was good for a laugh. The popularity of fuel injection was a real killjoy!
Gnomes are a presence in the Craggies. Up the creeks and runs and branches in the brushy forests beneath the peaks live one clan of a tribe of gnomes. Hunters and gatherers of keen eye have occasionally spotted the red conical felt hats of the males among the ferns and deer brush and huckleberry bushes. If pursued these woodland gnomes are quick to find a near-by blackberry thicket and dive to safety in borrows constructed for this very purpose of evasion, sometimes dislodging foxes, rabbits, or coyotes. The other clans of Warhaven include garden, house, and farm gnomes. A mature male gnome, it is believed, is forbidden to marry within the clan, relocating to the neighborhood of his wife’s parents. Gus Chapman said he once met a farm gnome near the Old Stone Barn.
On Warhaven’s Plateau lives one fairy of distinction, the wee bearded man in tweed coat and porkpie hat who is known as Leprechaun Billy, who as an ageless cobbler, has repaired the oxfords, brogans and galoshes of generations of Warhaveners. He often leaves his calling card, an acorn in the left shoe.
Now pixies, who love to dance and wrestle, have inhabited the Craggies for centuries, and have coexisted peacefully with the Quaish. These small ones arrived in the 1500s due to drought in the south and the invasive snooping of the Spanish for their El Dorado and their Seven Cities of Gold.
City councilor Ike Moseseek tells of Snip Quazilseek, the red headed pixie. “He always has a twinkle in his eye. Maybe it is the evening light I always see him in, up near the boulders where he lives with the marmots and mice. Dusk and dawn are the best times to see him.”
Such ethereal characters among us in Warhaven bring our spirits the sun through the fog, these natural mysteries. They are the rare kind of offering, when one may be gifted with surprise or even genuine awe as we confront monotony or a wavering of tenacity. Some scoff, of course, preferring to hold faith in the 20-point buck or the gigantic lottery win. Maybe it is just the bumper red raspberry crop or raising the perfect student with the right blend of wit, persistence, and humility. We all cling to something beyond logic and science, something at which to marvel, something as small and perennial as the bud swell of spring.
If you can get councilor Debbie Dacnic to tell her tales, she would share experiences walking the river trails, of swift-footed elves. “They gambol and cavort, they stomp and swirl; theirs is a perpetual dance of love to nature. I saw a trio of elves during a sheet lightning storm below the Last Mile along the Big. They were all dressed in sky blue and hunter green. I had to laugh. They looked like refugees from the Mighty Sequoias’ dance team. I don’t know. Maybe they had pilfered some field hockey uniforms.”
•••
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
Commented