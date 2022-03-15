Fantastical? Yes, this episode surely wanders from realism, and yet, dear reader, this reporting does capture the essences of the spirits that haunt the landscape of the Rushing River Valley, stories of wee people that creep into the imaginations of our characters through awe for the mysterious. The unpredictable appearances of these fae folk act as catalysts in the furthering of our plod through life in Warhaven.
There was Rich-Red Spriggan and his brother Bright-Red, Sprites, who occupied a barn of Wilhem and Elizabeth Ansbach’s, George’s parents. Wilhelm was fairly stern in his young farming days. It was the Spriggan twins that expanded his views on the meaning of life, and in developing hints of spiritual exuberance within, something Elizabeth was full of and always thought Wilhelm had been short-changed at birth. Sprites can change such things, being ethereal and all.
Rich-Red and Bright-Red, when not in the act of tomfoolery upon farmer Ansbach, loved to debate the age-old Sprite conundrum, ‘Really, how many angels can dance on the head of a pin?’
One of their more fanciful pranks was placing the giant bloomers of Bettina Smith upon the amicable Holstein, Bess, while she waited in a milking stanchion. Another was sawing off the legs of Wilhelm’s milking stool, a quarter inch a day, until he finally realized he wasn’t shrinking.
And then there was the Brownie family that lived beneath a shed at the farm of Molly and Jasper McVie in the West Hills. Annag and Alfie Gruagach , daughter Catriana , and sons Freddie and Brodie. To be precise this Brownie tenure was from August of 1867 when the McVie’s arrived at the Rushing River to October 1884, when terrible surprising roaring floods came down Jasper Creek and Lyon Run simultaneously, catching these napping folks between the two walls of water and debris unawares in the hollow of an old oak. They had left the McVie’s the day before the storm, angered by Jasper’s neglect to put out their customary bowls of cream by the hearth, which welled among them a rage. In their suspicious eyes this was a sign of contempt and lack of appreciation, an omen of harm to come. Little did they know.
Up in the Craggies there was an old hermit Hobgoblin, the last of his kind some say. Puckhob Goblin loved the Old Stone Barn and was its nocturnal keeper. He had been a close companion of Boron Acornlover, until the sad day when Boron drank too much mead and encountered a cougar on his stumble home. Inebriated, he was unable to shapeshift to owl or hawk and escape. Now solitary, Goblin slept, safe and sound, on an upper floor bent brace, wide 14-by-14 adzed timbers, nestled in a nest of ferns, straw, amid a discarded bath-towel rigged as a hammock.
The Qauish had their little people, the Deetkatzeek, who were mischievous, with a sadistic turn focused on ill-mannered children. They also were haunted by night spirits that were evil, stalking the rare rapacious among them, carrying disease and death to the unfortunate. These cave dwellers were Denrankazook and Nekedzazook.
Perhaps the most famous of these legendary creature-spirits were compatriots of artist and tuber farmer, Patrick O’Conner, who arrived in town as a railroad worker in the mid-1870s. He bragged unabashedly about the protection he received from the family of three Daoine S`idhe, or wee people. Cian and Aoife Driseacha and their daughter Niamh. They had found him, he said vague of specifics, “One day a walkin’ down from the Craggies.” As an artist he immortalized his elusive benefactors in a fanciful mural on the back of his barn. He was quick to share with neighbors how it was that the Driseacha family saved his potato crop from grasshoppers and pulled the lamb from the creek, and who rid the farm of rattlesnakes. While he identified these happenings as the big work of little people, others pointed to magic or the favoring hand of Providence. “You don’t ever see them?” he asked incredulously. “Just keep an eye out! They always wear their kelly-green neckerchiefs, believin’ it deters the ticks. Dashing, they are. Just keep an eye out! Aye?”
Beginning in about 1932 up at the city shop and dross field on the Plateau we had a Gremlin, named Ralph, that would prankster himself silly messing with the rigs and sanitation machinery and plumbing works. City employees attempted to placate him with cookies and whiskey, but all that did was steep his imagination and rambunctious spirit. Folks said he had lived to the east in a factory but that the Crash of ‘29 had shuttered it, making his habitation there meaningless, so he wandered until he found us in Warhaven, for which we should be grateful. It goes to reason that American Motors Corporation would go out of business after naming a car Gremlin.
Where was their common sense? For me, dear reader, and perhaps it is with you, the Gremlin was weak advertising, a little like a dentist named Dr. Payne or the lawyer, Mel Feesance. Surely that was a committee decision, for no one individual could come up with a name so ill-suited to an automobile. Regardless of these inane opinions, it is a fact Ralph retired when he carelessly found his right hand crushed in a rat trap.
“That was in ‘57 or ‘58 when either the Dodgers or the Giants moved to California,” the ancient shop steward recalls. Ralph spent his remaining days lounging among the intake valves and pumps, surviving on pilfered bits from the staff lounge refrigerator.
There are, for a later date, more stories — of pixies, elves, fairies, and gnomes.
•••
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
