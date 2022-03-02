Burt’s Books (and Baubles), located Uptown, is just up the street from Sheila Black Petrovich’s Uptown Girl Boutique. Burt Brusque, a Basque, had been in business since earning his B.A. from Brown in 1999. He specializes in Western history and literature and offers a shelf or two of mysteries and romances for those with such peculiar tastes.
Burt had graduated from Warhaven High School in 1995. He played on the golf team which had taken state his junior year. Burt was also a very proficient horn player in the band, partial to the cornet and the French horn. Burt had been a bookworm since he learned to read precociously at age 5. He was one of those kids with an encyclopedic mind, in no small part because he loved to browse the set of World Book Encyclopedia in his family’s living room. Of all the volumes, B was his favorite for that book included so many sports: From bowling and bocce to badminton, boxing, and, of course, baseball and basketball. He could recite the list of World Heavyweight Champions; he could tell you of World Series battles going back to the heyday of the Cubs; he knew the dimensions of racket sports courts, and he liked, when chit-chatting, to contrast the playing areas of hockey, tennis, jai alai and pickleball. He would do this in a mild sense of sadism, studying the reaction of folks to his spectrum-like appreciation for the minute and tedious, observing their glances and pregnant silences as he moved along to other topics less arcane. Many folks find him a little fastidious.
Burt had inherited some money from a grandparent, which permitted him to travel and appreciate foreign cultures. These sojourns were buying trips for him, and as business, aided him at tax time. Usually he took off in late May, beating the European crowds and the inflated prices that doubled July 1.
His favorite haunts were Basque country, Bulgaria, Turkey, and the Baltic States. Occasionally he would visit Gibraltar and ferry over to Tangier, Morocco to visit the pungent leather market. His finds for the store were eclectic, ethnic, and, for Warhaven, unique. Burt had many regular reading customers. The baubles moved best around Christmas, St. Valentine’s Day, and Easter, the latter because he kept a good stock of Eastern Orthodox painted eggs. Most popular were Pysanka, Ukrainian Orthodox eggs, richly colored in geometric patterns.
One afternoon in late May Sheila and Pete Petrovich strolled in, looking for new reading material. Burt offered them an espresso, and they accepted, settling down in brown and gold brocade armchairs near the counter. Miles Davis was playing on the sound system.
“Here’s a free biscotti too, kids. Don’t say I never gave you anything!” They all chuckled, proceeding into social small talk, he asking about Maven and the Night Ravens’ last tour and they inquiring about his next trip to the Balkans. They shared gardening progress and Pete complained about a sore back from pulling Scotch broom. Burt suggested he skip the broom and just get to the Scotch. Then he raised his palm.
“Actually,” he said sighing, “what I want to share with you is that I’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. I was diagnosed in April after I experienced some balance issues.”
Now Sheila sighed. “I am so sorry, Burt. How’s your spirit?”
“At the moment,” he confessed, “a little glum.”
Pete took a breath. “Burt, do you feel like you’re well care for by the doctors?”
“Oh, sure,” he responded, “I get tests. I get prescriptions. I get bills. Seriously, yes. This won’t kill me tomorrow. I know that. But the mystery of its progression, its velocity toward my death, that’s, well, at best, perplexing. I worry how long before travel will no longer be fun, how long before I won’t be able to walk. Some folks live with Parkinson’s for years. And medical science is making amazing advancements.” He sighed. “Well, we all have our burdens, and this is mine. I’ve been very fortunate personally and professionally. I figure this will give me some incentive to grow closer to God. And I’ve considered picking up the French horn and auditioning for the Garfield Symphony. That would be great for the brain and the fine motor skills.”
Sheila sipped from her demitasse. “We’ll keep this to ourselves, Burt.”
“No, no, share the news. I’d be a fool to attempt to keep a secret in Warhaven!”
Commented