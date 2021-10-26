River Currents Power has been true to its word, to its potential, to the promise of free power to all in Warhaven. The company’s founders have very successfully built the technology to draw power from rivers using portable equipment with only a six foot by six foot footprint on one bank and a four inch steel post on the other. Their inflated tubes of low density polyethylene and magnesium alloy Pelton wheels were working so well these RCP systems were selling well on six continents.
The first broad stroke of the company’s generosity was the funding for and laying of underground lines throughout city limits. This took two years of New Hope County Public Utilities District, City of Warhaven, and private contractor partnerships.
Now the next step would be taken. RCP principals Wilbur Weston, Bill Singleton, and Perry Cloverdale remained committed to Warhaven’s prosperity and their initial contract with the city. Each now owned homes in town and all three were raising families. Their success in engineering and in finance had not gone to their heads.
While RCP’s business park footprint did not expand much up at the airport, their floor-space did. Curious citizens birthed rumors the facility was excavated down 10 stories — and that they spread out in all directions like a coal mine! In fact, the building had five basement levels, in addition to the three stories above ground.
Research and development occupied the lowest, most secure basement. They continued to refine the technology and the materials to stave off the competition that was indeed thrashing about everywhere. Commitment to quality paid off every step of the way. In the beginning the principals had hit the ground running and had caught any existing potential competition completely flat-footed.
Tonight’s meeting of the Warhaven City Council finds the council chamber packed. The agenda is a public matter, of course, so hopeful constituents are giddy, chatting away as councilors stroll in, taking their seats up front. Mayor Orin Holman lays wide his three-ring notebook and sets down his open pocket watch. He reads, reviewing the agenda, then scans his colleagues for their focus.
The gavel falls once. “It is 7. I call this meeting of the Warhaven City Council to order.”
Following the routine business and department reports, Orin brings up the RCP contract.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a long time coming, but we are finally here and River Currents Power will begin to pay your electrical energy kilowatt usage fees beginning the first of next month.”
Applause is enthusiastic and shouts of good cheer fill the council chamber until the mayor strikes his gavel three times.
“Now, as I was saying, Misters Cloverdale, Singleton, and Weston have been true to their word. With robust sales in all corners of the planet, these men are now the town’s greatest benefactors, and we applaud you.”
More noises of gratitude rise amid the sea of smiling faces.
The gavel strikes again. “What started as tests on the Big and Rushing Rivers and Caldwell Branch are now fully functional along with systems on Smith, Panther, and Japer Creeks, on Red Fox Run and Cinnamon Bear Brook.
“As agreed upon among the New Hope County Public Utility District, the City of Warhaven, and RCP, residential and business users will no longer pay for kilowatt hours, yet the meters will continue to be monitored to assess value to the charitable giving made by the company, which they will leverage for taxation and granting purposes. Users will continue to pay their monthly hook up fees.”
For the record, Orin Holman of the West Hills, Debbie Dacnic of Downtown, Tootie McDaniels of Uptown, George Ansbach of the Plateau, and Ike Moseseek of the Craggies all vote in favor of proceeding. The meeting ends with many congratulatory slaps on the back and exaggerated handshakes.
Two months later, all the cogs and wheels of this power bounty are working well bureaucratically and electrically.
Local businesses reported a distinct uptick in sales, and curiously, Warhaven Building Supply noted a big increase in consumer interest in energy saving appliances. Prior to the council meeting, Debbie nudged her peer to her left.
“It’s Curious, George!” exclaimed Warhaven’s newest city councilor, Debbie Dacnic. “How odd that this gift from business is a boon for conservation. Now that’s a paradox.”
George Ansbach smiles at this surprising truth.
