Gloria relishes Warhaven. With her family’s involvement in city government, with her father a former city counselor and her stepmother still on the council, she too cares about her neighbors’ welfare, comforted by acting on the obligation to give back to community. Her band, Maven and the Night Ravens, had wrapped up their busy schedules, and were preparing to set off to their various colleges.
Occasionally she would take her guitar to the Warhaven Care Center and serenade the geriatrics. She carries that civic truth within, was living proof, that it takes a community to raise a child. In fact, reader, it takes a community to love every one of us.
She knows these old timers, watches their decline toward the final chapter and their ride down the Last Mile. She sits in the lounge this fine spring Saturday morning, penning out the lyrics to a new song she was calling “When Then Is Now.”
In aging when was it
that then became now,
the clockworks warping speed
to trick the declining, incurious mind?
The ticking far too audible
for diminished hearing,
I search for my misplaced
glasses to see time passing.
I am coy with you today,
forgetting you tomorrow.
Do not fret the future, be giddy,
for indeed the past is behind us.
Mrs. Hyacinth Lyon approaches in her red walker, spry of mind but weakening in body, nearing 100 years, all of it in Warhaven.
Gloria smiles, waits, then listens to the woman speak, whose skin was the white of communion hosts and whose veined hands and forehead looked like maps to distance blue roads of another era. She sits on the bench seat of the walker, facing the girl, holds Gloria’s hands in hers, sighing, “We are so proud of you, young lady.”
“Thank you, Mrs. Lyon.”
“Don’t be silly with formality. Call me Hy. Why, we’re both girls at heart, I just have a head start on you.”
Mrs. Lyon smiles at her own humor; Gloria roars.
“When I was your age, all I cared about were birds. I’d spend hours watching them in the trees, along the banks of the rivers. That’s what I would have studied at the university if I hadn’t discovered the birds AND the bees, a completely different magical part of nature!”
If you were observing these two, you would have said they were both smirking for the funny riveted expressions on their faces, each so intent on the other.
“Yes, my youth was a bit wild, but one only lives once and the blush of the rose is not forever. But, I didn’t come over to waste your time with lament and odes to aging.” She releases the girl’s hands and flutters them like birds departing.
The old lady stares at the window; Gloria’s view follows to the three birdfeeders outside the pictures windows, busy with Stellar’s jays and evening grosbeaks. Starlings parade across the lawn.
Mrs. Lyon teeters; Gloria reaches for her elbow, steadying her.
“Gloria, you have already seen the world; you have made your mint; you have mapped your future like an Olympian cartographer. How blessed you are, how blessed we all are to know you, to know your dad, your brother, Sheila.”
Despite Gloria’s exposure to great praise for her musical talents, she blushes, realizing what a great treasure she was now receiving. Her life had largely been a fairy tale, scores of gifts unsolicited.
“I remember your grandparents, Vlad and Nikola, so faithful, so mirthful, so in love. You possess her humble beauty, his quick wit, their tenacity. Once I traveled with them to Garfield and the Greek Orthodox Church, for the Feast of Saint Nicholas. Pete was very young.
“It seemed we stood for hours, the chanting. But the pomp, the incense, all the golden icons! What traditions. We dined afterwards in the fellowship hall. Ohhh, the tzatziki! I felt like I had turned into a garlic clove! The retsina. It tasted like Pine-Sol, but still, quite refreshing. And all the lamb, the rhythm of the motors of those turning rotisseries!”
Gloria smiles, having tasted all that her friend had tasted.
“I’m talking your ear off, Gloria. I didn’t mean to!”
“No, no,” the girl protests.
“I’ll miss your music. You’ll do well at college; I know that in my heart.”
Mrs. Lyon takesa Gloria’s hands in hers and gives them a quick squeeze.
“Time to go. I’m sorry to say the prune juice is kicking in.”
Gloria stands and gently hugs her. “Thank you, Hy.”
