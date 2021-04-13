Warhaven hosts nearly a score of places to formally worship. This episode is not a reckoning of contemporary faith, rather a historical accounting of the early houses of worship that ministered to the pioneer souls that settled the Rushing River Valley.
The two denominations first to boast chartered congregations were the Methodists and the Quakers, both building simple sanctuaries downtown in 1867, the former on what is the corner of Lark and Dove while the unprogrammed Friends built their meeting house on what would become the corner of Bunting and Jay. The Methodists were led by the Reverend Thomas Blade, a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan.
The clerk of the Quakers was Jasper McVie, who had been a conductor on the Underground Railroad in Ohio and Indiana. These two men began a tradition of breaking bread together Fridays at noon. Tsoneseek of the Quaish soon joined them, and over the years this became WAM, the Warhaven Association of Ministers. The oldest faith in town, of course, was that practiced up the Craggies in the Quaish Longhouse, where their rituals, preaching, and sacred silences have been going on since time immemorial.
The following year there were enough Congregationalists to build a church, one which included geometrically patterned stained-glass windows above the entrance to the narthex. The nucleus of this congregation were five families from Marietta, Ohio, who amicably departed their home church there, which was founded in 1796 by stouthearted Puritan stock from Massachusetts. Once the building was completed at the corner of Flicker and Eagle, they quickly organized a food pantry for those needy in the community. Their first pastor was Putnam Greene.
In 1871 an Episcopalian mission church was organized uptown. Two years later the Presbyterians had grown enough in numbers to build a church up on the Plateau.
1875 saw the establishment of a Catholic parish, Our Lady of the Rivers. They have been known around the region since 1899 for their annual Feast Day of Saint Christopher Carnival and Bazaar where, “All travelers are welcome!”
It was a sad day for Mormons when Brigham Young passed away in 1877. The American Moses had taken his persecuted flock into the wilderness and had built a lush kingdom of Zion from a saline desert. His leadership and energy constantly sought to expand and in his passing Latter-day Saints carried on and explored for new, fertile ground. Ten families wagoned up from Provo and Orem to settle in the West Hills. Their ward church sits near Fetching Springs Creek on Blackberry Road.
There were four new churches started in the 1880s as Warhaven’s population grew steadily.
The Baptists arrived in 1884, with their clarion call, echoing exiled Roger Williams, for religious freedom. While stalwart and disciplined in settling, their theological start in Warhaven was rocky for they saw the Quaish as people wanting proselytizing and the good news of their personal lord and savior. This caused some discomfort among the gracious elders, who had heard it all. It was several members of the Warhaven City Council who sat down with the new citizens to explain their interpretation of religious freedom. Ebenezer Lyon, Gruff McDaniels, and Tsoneseek-or Golden Bear deftly explained that the Quaish were informed and sensitive theologians, and that their faith was righted in equal religious freedom. Making up the Baptist contingent were members of both the Southern Baptist Convention and the newly formed Baptist Foreign Mission Convention, emigrants primarily from northern Alabama. They settled in the Craggies above the confluence where Cinnamon Bear Creek flows noisily into Lyon Run. They built their gray clapboard church at the confluence. A large eddy existed just upstream in the creek, an ideal site for their full immersion baptisms. This community of believers went on to be huge supporters of both the hospital and the care center.
Other faiths that arrived at that time were the Disciples of Christ in 1886, the Reform Jews in 1888, and Seventh Day Adventists in 1889. A congregation of 15 families of Jehovah’s Witnesses arrived to settle in uptown in 1894, the effect of massive unemployment in the mining West in the wake of the crash of the silver market from the Panic of ’93.
Today WAM is a vibrant group of theologians representing all these faiths — and more — where debate, fresh theological insights, and laughter mingle. Friday luncheons have been an ongoing tradition since their inception.
