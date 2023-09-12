THE GORGE — A 23-person “Road to Victories” team made up of multiple myeloma patients, doctors, family and supporters conquered 250 miles, 13,000 feet of elevation Aug. 21-26 in Oregon, while raising money for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), a world-recognized leader in cancer research making unprecedented advances in accelerating precision medicine for myeloma patients.
The team had the opportunity for challenge and adventure while riding through Columbia River Gorge. Riders chose from a variety of personally challenging distances and elevations each day as a metaphor for the “road” that myeloma patients face.
