The Dalles High School Drama Department presents “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Peter Bloedel Nov. 11-13 and Nov. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. in The Dalles High School Auditorium.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults and students and $8 for senior citizens and children 12 and under; doors open at 7 p.m. The show is suitable for all ages.
“The Bard’s most beloved comedy gets the full Seuss treatment in this playful adaptation,” said a press release. “Two madcap narrators chronicle the tale of the mixed-up lovers as they wander through a forest full of whoosh bush tush beasts and fairies dueling with bumballoon swords. Told in rhyming couplets, this reimagining is how Shakespeare’s magical tale might have played if Dr. Seuss had gotten his hands on it.”
Commented