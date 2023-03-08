Freaky Friday

The musical, Freaky Friday, shows at The Dalles High School March 9-11, March 16 & March 18 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances March 11 & March 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door, $12 adults and students; children 12 and under $10. Directed by Lowry Browning and Musical Director Garry Estep.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — The Dalles High School Drama Department, under the direction of Lowry Browning, presents “Freaky Friday One-Act Edition,” based on the Disney Channel original movie.

About the musical

Karl (Andy Chavers), Monica (Kate Ferguson), and Torrey (Rowan Bierwirth) in the musical “Freaky Friday.”                
Jessica Garza as Danielle and Reese Sagapolutele as Louis in “Freaky Friday,” opening this weekend.