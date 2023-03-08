THE DALLES — The Dalles High School Drama Department, under the direction of Lowry Browning, presents “Freaky Friday One-Act Edition,” based on the Disney Channel original movie.
About the musical
THE DALLES — The Dalles High School Drama Department, under the direction of Lowry Browning, presents "Freaky Friday One-Act Edition," based on the Disney Channel original movie.
About the musical
In this rocking musical, an uber-organized mother (Katherine) and her spontaneous teenage daughter (Ellie) magically swap bodies, and they have just one day to put things right. Masquerading as each other, they must deal with each other’s lives (including impending marriage and teenage romance) and work together to solve the mystery of how to break the spell.
By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another in a way they never could have imagined. In the end, both learn the true power of love and the strength of the bond between a mother and daughter in this heartfelt and hilarious adaptation.
“Browning taps into her professional theater experience in Houston, Texas, where she joined Actors’ Equity (a union for professional actors and stage managers),” said a press release. “She challenges the student cast, several of whom express interest in a future career in theater and/or music, to ‘be the best that they can be.’”
Browning has brought in local pianist and music director Garry Estep, with his professional experience in New York and Nashville, to provide the music as well as coach the singers. Mimi McDonnell taught the choreography and Kathy Vawter designed the costumes and props, while parents work with the cast in building sets.
“The actors and crew work long hours to perform a terrific show. They are dedicated to their craft and it shows,” said Browning of her cast.
Tickets and times
Performances are Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. with two shows on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show continues Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m., with two performances on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the door. Cost is $12 for adults and students; children 12 and under are $10.
•••
For more information, contact Browning at browningl@nwasco.k12.or.us.
Commented