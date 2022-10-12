The Dalles-Wasco County Library celebrates its 2022 Community Reads book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll now through October with fun, family-friendly events. Free copies are available at the library (one per family, please).

“Keep your eyes open for fun and exciting themed crafts and events,” said Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator at The Dalles Library, 722 Court St.