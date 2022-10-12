Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Dalles-Wasco County Library celebrates its 2022 Community Reads book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll now through October with fun, family-friendly events. Free copies are available at the library (one per family, please).
“Keep your eyes open for fun and exciting themed crafts and events,” said Aprile Keith, programming and outreach coordinator at The Dalles Library, 722 Court St.
All events are suitable for all ages, as follows:
Oct. 19 — Croquet in the Library, 5-7 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library. Come play Alice in Wonderland themed croquet inside the library. *No flamingos will be harmed for croquet play. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
Oct. 22 — White Rabbit Scavenger Hunt, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco County Library Follow the clues to find the White Rabbit and win a grab bag of fun prizes. Part of this year’s Community Reads program.
