Travel Oregon has awarded $913,000 through the Destination Ready program, including six grants totaling $162,475 in the Columbia River Gorge.
Selected projects will develop, enhance and steward key visitor experiences that are COVID-19 appropriate and aid in economic recovery and enhance local livability, according to a Travel Oregon press release.
In the Mt. Hood and Columbia River Gorge region, six projects were awarded funding:
• Hood & Columbia River Gorge Regional Tourism Alliance ($30,000) towards creation of a Columbia Gorge Waterfall Corridor hop-on-hop-off trolley system.
• Hood & Columbia River Gorge Regional Tourism Alliance ($31,375) for design and construction of a comprehensive trail signage program for 8.6 miles of new hiking trails developed by Mt. Hood Meadows in 2020.
• Port of Cascade Locks ($25,000) to fund enhancements to Cascade Locks Port parking lot that will provide access to multiple recreation modalities.
• Columbia Gorge Tourism Alliance ($15,000) for updates to East Gorge Food Trail brochure, creation of new bilingual signage, trainings and a digital footprint for businesses.
• The Dalles Main Street ($50,000) to expand the 2020 Parklet/Pedestrian Bypass infrastructure to support additional outdoor dining on main street in 2021.
• Trailkeepers of Oregon ($11,100) to integrate the Take Care Out There responsible recreation messaging pillars into materials used by the Trailhead Ambassador program.
