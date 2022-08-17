St. Marks Free Clothes for Kids

Volunteers sort clothing at a past Free Clothes for Kids event. 

 Kelly Mahon photo

HOOD RIVER — It’s back!

After a two-year COVID hiatus, St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering a Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon; enter through the 11th Street door, which leads inside the church itself.

St. Marks Free Clothes for Kids

St. Mark’s Rev. Kelly Mahon, Parish Administrator Sue Jenkins and event coordinator Alice Facteau are getting ready for the Free Clothes for Kids event happening this weekend.
St. Marks Free Clothes for Kids

St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering a Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything is free.