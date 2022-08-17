Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering a Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Everything is free.
After a two-year COVID hiatus, St. Mark the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 400 11th St., Hood River, is again offering a Free Clothes for Kids event on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon; enter through the 11th Street door, which leads inside the church itself.
As in years past, clothing for school aged children, K-12, will fill the pews, as well as a limited number of infant and preschool items. All clothing has been washed prior to the event, and pew markers — boy or girl and sizes — makes the items easy to find.
Everything is free, and everyone is welcome.
Rev. Kelly Mahon said it’s a parish-wide, layperson driven event, with at least three quarters of St. Mark’s parishioners participating in some capacity.
“This is what we do, and this is a way we want to be present in the community — to share a vision and a window into our faith and our beliefs by doing something like this,” he said.
“The goal is to get clothes to the children who need them.”
Overseeing this year’s event is parishioner Alice Facteau, who decided in June — three days before schools let out for the summer — to take it on.
“I’m learning as I go,” Facteau said. “Next year, I’ll start earlier.”
That start date is important because the church collects items abandoned on lost and found tables at area schools for the event.
But the community has certainly come through with donations, some from those who benefited from the event in years past.
“I got a message from a lady who said she remembered coming here with her mother years ago to that event and it really helped because they got a lot of things,” Facteau said. “She came a couple days ago with two cars and five people, and there must have been 15 huge sacks full of things — I thought, that’s so nice. I could see all of these bright colors.”
Now, the church is working to spread the word that the event is back. Colorful flyers have been placed on a variety of local bulletin boards, from FISH Food Bank to laundromats.
“I had people call in 2020 asking if it was going to happen, and we had to turn them down because we didn’t have any supply because school had been out,” Mahon said. “It only works when we get (the schools’) lost and found. Now that schools are back, we’ve collected quite a bit.”
He said they’ve also received donations coordinated by parishioners from White Salmon, and one from The Dalles.
Facteau took over the program from parishioner Nealya Cargill; it was originally started by former St. Mark’s pastor Rev. Anna Carmichael. She’s done this in addition to her other volunteer work, Mahon said.
“Alice all year helps people who need rides get to St. Mark’s, so she did this in addition to shuttling a couple who doesn’t drive anymore,” he said. Facteau is also a longtime volunteer at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
For those who missed donating to the 2022 Free Clothes for Kids event, the church does take donations throughout the year in preparation for the next one. Please call before dropping items off. For more information, the church office can be reached at 541-386-2077, or visit the website at stmarks-hr.weebly.com.
•••
Coming up next is St. Mark’s annual Christmas Bazaar, which will be held in December. It’s in the planning stages now, but information will be coming closer to the date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.