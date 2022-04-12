Blossom Craft Show 2022

Becky Smith, of Husum, had a variety of “jewelry, earrings and shiny stuff” at her Packrat Therapy booth during the annual Blossom Craft Show April 9-10. Smith repurposes and reinvents broken china and stained glass into new creations. Also pictured is Jerry Smith.
Blossom Quilt Show

“Old MacDonald Quilt” by Jeanine Moser, measuring 82-by-80-inches and featuring a variety of farm animals, won the Viewer’s Choice award at the Blossom Fest Quilt Show.
Blossom Quilt Show 2022

Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild member Jean Stone, left, shows Nancy Morrissette, Hood River, her quilt “Red Neck Xmas Tree” at the Blossom Fest Quilt Show at the Hood River County Fairgrounds April 10. The wall hanging was inspired by fabric design and embellishments, Stone said. 