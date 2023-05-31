WAGAP staff

Leslie Naramore, Karissa Perez, Lori Call, Patti Gallardo, Abby Brandt, Lorena Salazar, and Kelsi Stahl, all WAGAP staff, pose for a photo. The staff were named grand marshals of the White Salmon Spring Fest this weekend.

 Contributed photo

WHITE SALMON — Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), the community agency based in Klickitat and Skamania counties, has been selected as Grand Marshal of this year’s White Salmon Spring Fest. Activities begin Friday June 2 and continue through June 3.

White Salmon Spring Festival will be held at Rheingarten Park in downtown White Salmon at the corner of N. Main Avenue and NE Lincoln Street.