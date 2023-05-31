WHITE SALMON — Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP), the community agency based in Klickitat and Skamania counties, has been selected as Grand Marshal of this year’s White Salmon Spring Fest. Activities begin Friday June 2 and continue through June 3.
White Salmon Spring Festival will be held at Rheingarten Park in downtown White Salmon at the corner of N. Main Avenue and NE Lincoln Street.
The parade will be held June 3 at 11 a.m. Line-up will start at 9:30 a.m. at the city’s Little League baseball fields. Parade judging starts at 10 a.m. Parade applications can be picked up at Umpqua Bank or the White Salmon Post Office, our website has event information and parade/vendor applications at www.whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
“Being a part of the parade is a great way for a business to say thank you to the community that has supported your business throughout the year,” said parade organizer Amanda MacDonald.
White Salmon Spring Festival brings communities and people together, and WAGAP shares that goal, said a press release.
“In December of 1966, the Klickitat-Skamania County Community Action Committee, Inc., received its charitable tax status and began serving local people. Over time the name changed, but the mission to address basic human needs such as food, shelter, and energy assistance continued and has grown,” the press release said.
For community members who need a hand up or a fresh start, WAGAP can provide them with Food Bank and Housing Networks, Energy and Water Assistance, support for those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault or have been victims of crime by having a great team on hand at Programs for Peaceful Living and by staffing a 24/7 hotline, and support for families and children through our Family Resource Center, Community Youth Center, Teen Drop-In Center, and Youth Prevention Programs.
WAGAP also offers support to the most vulnerable populations by providing a warming shelter in the winter and a cooling shelter in the summer, and supports improving physical and mental health with our Community Health Workers and Pathways Health Connect program.
“No matter where they come from, what language they speak, what gender they identify with, or what religious or cultural beliefs they hold — WAGAP is here for everyone.
WAGAP supports all people to advocate for their needs to be heard and seen by local, state, and federal lawmakers,” said a press release.
Learn more at wagap.org or call us at 509-493-2662 to be connected with support. “Do you want to give your time or resources as a community partner? Become a part of the WAGAP family and volunteer or donate today. Together, we build stronger families and communities.”
Commented