Harmony of the Gorge 2022

Linda Green (The Dalles), Deb Currier (Hood River), Rhonda Smith (Lyle) and Kathy Frank (Odell) were one group from Harmony of the Gorge delivering singing Valentines Feb. 14.

Members of Harmony of the Gorge delivered singing Valentines Feb. 14 despite the rainy weather. Pictured are Linda Green (The Dalles), Deb Currier (Hood River), Rhonda Smith (Lyle) and Kathy Frank (Odell), and Marla St. John (Hood River), Emily Joyce, Frances Heller, and Anna Bates (all of Stevenson). HOTG Director Judy Galloway said that, while Valentine’s Day is once a year, the group is asked to sing year-round for special occasions like birthdays and retirements. HOTG practices each Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, ​Oak and Jefferson, Bingen; masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 541-490-2481.

Harmony of the Gorge Feb. 14, 2022

Marla St. John (Hood River), Emily Joyce, Frances Heller, and Anna Bates (all of Stevenson) were one group from Harmony of the Gorge delivering singing Valentines Feb. 14.