Seussical Jr, The Musical is underway at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, with only two showings left: 7 p.m. May 20 and 2 p.m. May 22. Tickets cost $15 (children 5 and under get in free) and are available at Klindts Bookstore in The Dalles, at the door, and or online at tdcivicauditorium.com.
“We all love Dr. Seuss and his characters and this show features many of your favorites, such as the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and others who spring to life onstage in Seussical, Jr.,” said a press release.
“’Oh, the thinks you can think’ when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper! This musical is filled with songs and rhyming dialog. There are group production numbers as well as character roles in which all cast members will shine,” the press release continued.
Commented