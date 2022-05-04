Gorge theater students bring The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, the Whos in Whoville and other Seuss favorites to life with “Seussical Jr.,” said Drew Cohen, president and CEO of Music Theatre International (MTI).
Horton will hear a Who and cheerful chaos will ensue when the Civic Kids, ages 9-14, present “Seussical Jr.” on May 13-14 and May 20 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance May 22 at 2 p.m.
The play is being held at The Civic Auditorium in The Dalles. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Bookstore, at the door and online on the Civic website, thedallescivic.com. General admission is $15 and and under free. For more information, contact The Dalles Civic Auditorium at 541-298-8533.
The musical is co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle and combines Dr. Seuss tales using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk, said a press release.
“It takes a lot of creativity and focus to bring this whimsical world to life, while communicating its subtle themes and meaningful lessons,” said Cohen. “MTI hopes their audience outnumbers all the Whos in Whoville.”
MTI, through its MTI’s Broadway Junior team division, works with the authors of classic musicals to create special editions suitable for students to perform. “Seussical Jr.” is produced by Great Skot Productions of The Dalles.
About the musical
“Now I’m here, there is no telling what may ensue with a Cat such as me, and a Thinker like you!” says the Cat in the Hat.
The musical begins with a young boy named JoJo who conjures up the Cat in the Hat with his powerful imagination and is whisked to the Jungle of Nool for a fantastical adventure. There JoJo learns of the plight of the tiny citizens of Whoville, who live on a planet the size of a speck of dust. Their sole protector is Horton the Elephant, who is the only one with large and sensitive enough ears to hear them bipping and beeping and playing their oompahs.
The small world is threatened by Sour Kangaroo and the Wickersham Brothers, who in disbelief that a world could be so small, try to steal the dust-speck so they can cast it into a vat of Beezle-Nut oil. During all this drama, Horton has not noticed that he has an admirer, Gertrude McFuzz. She blames his indifference on her one-feather short tail and endeavors to find a way to change her looks. Meanwhile, Horton’s friend, Mayzie La Bird, is bored of perching on her nest, and convinces the watchful elephant to sit on her egg so she can take a vacation.
The Cat follows all of these storylines and finally casts the boy into his own, as the irresponsible son of Mr. and Mrs. Mayor of Whoville, ultimately saves his whole tiny world with one big, imaginative “think.”
“Seussical Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, 423 West 55th St., New York.
